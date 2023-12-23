Premier League wrap: Luton shock Newcastle, Tottenham beat Everton to move into top four

Sven Botman of Newcastle United heads wide during his side's defeat to Luton in the Premier League. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Premier League: Luton Town 1 Newcastle United 0

Winger Andros Townsend netted his first goal for Luton Town as they beat his former club Newcastle United 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday to make it three defeats in their last four Premier League games for the Magpies.

Townsend put his side in front in the 25th minute by heading home Ross Barkley’s flick-on from a corner and Barkley almost netted a second eight minutes later, unleashing a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar.

Alexander Isak thought he had equalised for Newcastle in the 61st minute when he slotted home from Miguel Almiron’s pass, but he was flagged offside and a VAR review confirmed the original decision to disallow the goal.

Though they remained dangerous on the break, Luton were forced to defend for much of the rest of the game as they hung on for a win that left them in 18th spot on 12 points after 17 games, Newcastle dropped to seventh on 29 points.

Fulham 0 Burnley 2

Burnley claimed a shock 2-0 victory away at Fulham with second half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge as Vincent Kompany’s side moved off the bottom of the table.

In a game marked by Rebecca Welch becoming the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match, Fulham dominated the first half but Burnley keeper James Trafford came to their rescue several times as they went into halftime at 0-0.

Burnley then turned the tables less than two minutes into the second half when Odobert curled a shot in from range, before Berge doubled the visitors' lead 19 minutes later when he drove through the midfield and pulled the trigger from a similar position.

It was only Burnley’s third win of their season and they are still in the relegation zone in 19th place with 11 points, while Fulham failed to move into the top half of the table, with Marco Silva’s side dropping to 12th.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 1

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory that capped their own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached that defensive wall with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min bundled in the second nine minutes later as Spurs roared out of the blocks. Everton’s energy, and Tottenham’s unrelenting commitment to their play-from-the-back approach, contributed to an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances with tame finishes.

Andre Gomes ensured the almost standard nervous Spurs finish when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run – that lifted them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

Everton will wonder how they got nothing from the game after dominating the second half and continue to hover just above the relegation zone thanks to their 10-point deduction.

Nottingham Forest 2 Bournemouth 3

Dominic Solanke scored a hat-trick as Bournemouth ruined the managerial debut of Nuno Espirito Santo at 10-man Nottingham Forest with a pulsating last-gasp 3-2 victory.

Solanke completed his treble four minutes into stoppage-time to deny Forest a point after Chris Wood looked to have earned the home side a draw with his fourth goal of the season following Anthony Elanga’s opener.

Forest stayed in 17th place with 14 points from 18 games, two points above the relegation zone, while Bournemouth moved up to 11th with 22 points from 17 matches.

The home side will feel aggrieved after two controversial decisions in the first half went against them – the first a harsh yellow card that saw Wily Bony sent off on 23 minutes.

They also thought they should have had a penalty but Adam Smith’s handball was adjudged to be just outside the area by the Video Assistant Referee.

