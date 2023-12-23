Liam Scales among the goals as Celtic beat Livingston to seal top spot at Christmas

Scottish Premiership: Celtic 2 Livingston 0

Celtic will be top of the cinch Premiership on Christmas Day after they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success over lowly Livingston.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had seen Rangers close to within two points after they suffered back-to-back defeats against Kilmarnock and Hearts.

But second half goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liam Scales ensured the Hoops will remain first in the table even if Rangers win at Motherwell on Christmas Eve.

Rock-bottom Livingston frustrated the hosts in a goalless first half, but Furuhashi made the breakthrough in the first minute of the second period to end his seven-match goalless run.

Liam Scales puts Celtic 2-0 up, his first goal of the season for the Hoops. pic.twitter.com/rNoVoc0yM8 — AllIrishSport (@AllIrishSport) December 23, 2023

Scales headed in a second from Luis Palma’s cross five minutes later as Celtic marked the return of fan group the Green Brigade to Parkhead with three points.

Lawrence Shankland scored twice as Hearts took charge in the battle for third with a 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Shankland headed home in the 33rd minute to punish Mark O’Hara’s error before lashing home his 15th goal of the season from the edge of the area four minutes after half-time.

The victory moved the Jambos three points clear of their opponents, who have won just one of their last six matches.

In-form Kilmarnock moved above the Buddies into fourth by beating St Johnstone 2-1.

Goals from David Watson and Marley Watkins in the opening 17 minutes sent Killie on their way to a fourth win in five games.

Substitute Nicky Clark pulled one back for the visitors, but they missed a number of chances to equalise as their search for a first away league win of the season continued.

Hibernian’s trip to Ross County and Dundee against Aberdeen were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.