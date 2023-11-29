Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher has chance to impress as Alisson picks up injury

Ireland’s Caoimhín Kelleher is set for a run of games as Liverpool’s goalkeeper after manager Jurgen Klopp received mixed news on the fitness of Alisson Becker, whose injury will keep him out for at least two weeks.

The Brazil international appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City but managed to complete the match.

Alisson is likely to miss five matches but should return for the visit of Manchester United in mid-December. It means Kelleher is in line to start against LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, and against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Forward Diogo Jota was also injured in that game but his prognosis is not as good.

“Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day – he cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after should be kind of OK,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK.

“Alisson is not as bad [as we thought] but still bad enough. Diogo will take a little bit longer, don’t know exactly. Have to see.”

Kelleher is yet to play for Liverpool this season in the Premier League. He has played three games in the Europa League and two games in the EFL Cup.