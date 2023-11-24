Tim Clancy appointed new manager of Cork City

Cork City FC has announced the appointment of Tim Clancy as the club’s new men’s first team head coach.

The 39-year-old had an extensive playing career, primarily in Scotland and Ireland, and was capped up to under-19 level by the Republic of Ireland. Following his retirement as a player at the end of the 2017 season, he then took over as manager of Drogheda United, winning promotion to the Premier Division in 2020.

He then guided Drogheda to a seventh place finish in the Premier Division, before moving to St. Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the 2021 season. His side finished fourth in 2021 to again qualify for Europe, with Clancy then departing the Saints in May 2023.

Commenting on his appointment, Clancy said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Cork City and cannot wait to get started. Since speaking to everyone at Cork City, this is an opportunity that I could not pass up and I am really looking forward to the challenge.

READ MORE

Owner of Cork City FC, Dermot Usher, added: “We are delighted to announce Tim as our new men’s first team Head Coach. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and depth of experience at an important time for our club.”