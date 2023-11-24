Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola backs financial fair play despite charges

Pep Guardiola has stated he is a “big fan” of financial fair play (FFP) and that clubs who break its rules must be punished, despite Manchester City facing more than 100 charges of contravening the Premier League’s regulations.

After Everton were deducted 10 points for a single breach of the league’s profit and sustainability rules there has been speculation that if City’s charges are proven they may face more serious action, including relegation. City deny wrongdoing and Guardiola said on Friday he would not walk out on his contract, which runs to the end of next season, even if they were demoted to League One.

FFP is designed to limit spending and prevent clubs from experiencing serious financial difficulty. Yet there is a view that this potentially stops any rich entity from investing in a club to bring it to a higher level. Guardiola was asked whether, in view of this, he agreed with FFP.

“They decided to bring a regulation to make football more equal and laws must be respected,” he said. “We are under scrutiny and I’m a big fan of following the rules properly. If you do something wrong, you must be punished. If Uefa and Fifa decide on having FFP I support that completely.”

Guardiola asked for patience for City’s case to be resolved and pointed to how in 2020 the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a two-year ban from European competition after City were initially found guilty of breaking Uefa FFP rules. Cas also reduced City’s fine to €10m (£9 million) from €30 million.

“[Let’s] wait until the sentence [judgment],” Guardiola said. “I know [some] are in a hurry but I know what happened with Uefa. Just wait. We are innocent and people have to know we are innocent until the sentence.”

Guardiola was asked whether he would consider his position should City be found guilty and relegated. “A good question,” he replied. “I will answer when I have the sentence. You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proved. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here [Premier League] or being in League One. Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

In May 2022 Guardiola said he had spoken to the City hierarchy about the accusations facing the club and would quit if he had been lied to.

Guardiola is clear that Everton’s case is different from City’s. The Merseyside club were found to overreached their allowed losses by £19.5 million. One of the main accusations the treble winners have to answer is of inflating sponsorship deals.

“What people accuse us of we do not agree with,” he said. “We are going to defend [ourselves] and after the resolution is done, I will be here, like a spokesman for my club. I want to say the case for Everton, and I don’t know what happened, but only I know from the lawyers and people at my club that they are completely different cases. That’s why you cannot compare because every case is completely different

“Maybe you know but I asked our team and they are two completely different cases. I know when people are saying: ‘Okay, City — why don’t they go to the Conference?’ Wait. Wait. And after what’s going to happen is going to happen.”

City, who are leaders, host second-place Liverpool in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off. Erling Haaland faces a late fitness test after sustaining an injury with Norway. “He trained yesterday with some niggles, today [Friday] we train and hope he can be part of it,” the manager said.

Guardiola was asked about Jürgen Klopp’s complaint at having to play the early Saturday game after an international break. “I always have sympathy for Jürgen,” replied Guardiola. “What he says is right, he is defending his club.”