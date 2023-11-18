Kylian Mbappé scores hat-trick in France’s record 14-0 win over Gibraltar

France forward Olivier Giroud scores a goal during the Euro 2024 Group B qualifier match against Gibraltar at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Euro 2024 Group B qualifier: France 14 Gibraltar 0

France recorded their biggest ever victory with a 14-0 rout of 10-man Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 Group B qualifier on Saturday as Kylian Mbappé grabbed a hat-trick and Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his debut.

France were 7-0 up by half-time with Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappé, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana on the scoresheet after they had taken the lead through a third-minute own goal.

France had already secured top spot in the group and qualification, and manager Didier Deschamps handed 17-year-old Zaire-Emery his debut, making him the youngest France player since 1914.

The teenager became the youngest scorer for France since that date with his goal in the 16th minute, but he was caught on his ankle by Ethan Santos. The Gibraltar defender was sent off and Zaire-Emery’s debut came to a premature end.

France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery scores his side's third goal against Gibraltar. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

With Gibraltar reduced to 10 men, France’s biggest ever win, 10-0 over Azerbaijan in 1995, was clearly within sight.

Adrien Rabiot and Coman’s second brought the record closer and Ousmane Dembélé made it 10-0 before Mbappé scored twice to complete his hat-trick, his third a delightful long-range effort after he spotted the goalkeeper off his line.

Substitute Olivier Giroud got in on the act with two late goals to complete the demolition job, taking him on to 56 goals for his country.

France have won all seven group games and will look to maintain that perfect record when they travel to face Greece on Tuesday.

Gibraltar, who suffered their heaviest ever loss, have yet to score in the qualifying group and end their campaign with a home game against the Netherlands who secured qualification with a 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.