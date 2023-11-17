Republic of Ireland lose under-21 winning record in defeat to Norway

Uefa European Under-21 Qualifiers Group A: Norway U21 3 Republic of Ireland U21 2

(Opsahl 20, Arnstad 73 pen, Nordas 77; Emakhu 37, Armstrong 53)

The Republic of Ireland under-21s’ winning start to Euro 2025 qualifying is over after they let three points slip in the final 20 minutes of a freezing night in Drammen.

They were undone by two late Norwegian goals which saw them drop to third in Group A, behind Norway on goals difference and one point off of leaders Italy, who they meet at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday.

The all-Clondalkin strike partnership of Aidomo Emakhu and Sinclair Armstrong had seen Jim Crawford’s side overcome a deficit to lead in sub-zero temperatures.

The early substitution of man of the match Emakhu proved costly, however, as Norway kept the cooler heads, dispatching a penalty before a 77th-minute winner from backup striker Lasse Nordas.

Crawford made five changes from their 2-1 victory over Latvia last month. With skipper Joe Hodge recovering from shoulder surgery and vice-captain Andy Moran competing for a senior debut, Anselmo Garcia MacNuty was handed the armband on his return from injury.

Emakhu was given his first start up front and the Millwall marksman was a bundle of energy from the off. He led the Irish press to stress-test the Norwegian defence and won back possession time and again.

He turned over the ball to tee up Armstrong in the third minute but his piledriver was parried by Sander Tangvik.

It was a game of few early chances as Bosun Lawal and Connor O’Riordan dealt comfortably with the false-nine role of Manchester United prospect Isak Hansen-Aaroen. A set piece would prove their undoing, though, as Norway scored with their first real opportunity in the 20th minute.

After his corner was initially repelled, Kristian Arnstad was given too much time to deliver the second ball on to the head of Halvor Rodolen Opsahl who sent it looping over Josh Keeley in goal.

Emakhu directed the Irish response. He forced Tangvik into a strong save and in the 37th minute, he had the goal his play deserved.

He harassed Celtic’s €3 million midfielder Odin Thiago Holm into a mistake and when Armstrong’s shot was blocked, it fell perfectly for his fellow Clondalkin native to sweep into the bottom corner.

Emakhu smashed the crossbar on the half-volley, although it was called back for offside, before his telepathic understanding with Armstrong gave Ireland the lead in the 53rd minute.

The QPR target man won the flick on from Garcia MacNulty’s long ball and Emakhu knew what to do, playing it straight back into Armstrong’s path. He showed why he’s been given his senior debut by Stephen Kenny with his first-time finish making it look easy.

Emakhu’s replacement Johnny Kenny almost made it three after some quick thinking from Matt Healy. Tangvik’s trailing leg just took it the wrong side of the post.

That would prove costly when the Austrian referee Walter Altmann penalised Healy for a pull on Leeds United’s Leo Hjelde at a corner. Arnstad dispatched a power-packed penalty beyond Keeley’s reach.

Ireland fell behind four minutes later. Joel Mugisha spun past Lawal and backup striker Nordas produced a brilliant finish off the underside of the crossbar.

They piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Garcia MacNulty’s stoppage-time header was cleared away from danger by Opsahl.

Norway: Tangvik; Edh (Sjovold 57), Opsahl, Hjelde, Oppegard; Arnstad, Holm (Nordas 57), Zafeiris; Mugisha, Hansen-Aaroen, Gulliksen (Karlsbakk 57).

Republic of Ireland: Keeley; Lawal, O’Riordan, Garcia MacNulty; Curtis, Adeeko (O’Neill 83), Healy, Leavy (Phillips 70), Roughan (Adaramola 83); Emakhu (Kenny 62), Armstrong.

Referee: W Altmann (AUT).