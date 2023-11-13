Siptu members of FAI ‘shocked and appalled’ by Jonathan Hill payments

Siptu members within the FAI have accused its senior executives of fostering an “‘upstairs-downstairs’ organisational culture.”

The trade union called for “full pay transparency” after learning that chief executive Jonathan Hill agreed to repay over €20,000 he erroneously received in 2022 for commuting expenses and in lieu of untaken holidays.

“SIPTU members are shocked and appalled at the disrespect shown by senior FAI executives,” said spokesperson Teresa Hannick. “On a weekend of real positivity for Irish football, which showcased the fantastic work done by our members to develop the game, these latest revelations expose the reality: one rule for those at the top and another for the rest of the staff.

“Our members face a ‘use it or lose it’ rule when it comes to annual leave but there seems to be another standard for those in executive positions. That is unacceptable. We need full pay transparency in the FAI and an end to this ‘upstairs-downstairs’ organisational culture once and for all.”

Hill currently pays for the weekly commute from London to Dublin, having initially agreed to receive a €30,000 sum to relocate when appointed in 2020. However, due to family circumstances he continues to live in England.

Sport Ireland suspended funding to the FAI after an audit discovered the additional payments to Hill. FAI president Gerry McAnaney stated last week that the chief executive is not to blame for the payments, describing it as a “technical financial interpretation” that has since been “resolved.”