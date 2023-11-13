Bobby Charlton’s funeral: Thousands of mourners gather in Manchester to pay respects

Hundreds of fans have gathered outside Old Trafford football stadium before the funeral of “the gentle superstar” Bobby Charlton. One of England’s greatest ever players, Charlton passed away last month at the age of 86.

Thousands of mourners are expected to line the route from Old Trafford football stadium to Manchester cathedral, where his funeral will take place on Monday afternoon.

Manchester United’s under-18s and under-21 academy teams will form a guard of honour for the funeral procession outside Old Trafford, where Charlton made his United first-team debut 67 years ago and is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the United Trinity statue.

Up to 1,000 guests are expected at Manchester cathedral for the funeral, led by Charlton’s wife, Norma, and their daughters, Suzanne and Andrea.

Jimmy Turner (84) was one of the first supporters outside Old Trafford nearly two hours before the cortège was due to arrive. He said he was “devastated” by the death of his hero. “I can’t see him as an old man. He still is my hero. He’s two years older than I am and I still can’t believe he’s gone really. I still see him as a young man on a poster, as he is there,” he said, gesturing to a huge black and white image of Charlton hung from the famous East Stand.

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane arrives at Bobby Charlton's funeral. Photograph: Andy Kelvin/PA Wire

Turner had been a United fan since he was 10 years old, and recalled watching the club play at Manchester City’s Maine Road ground after Old Trafford was bombed in the second world war. Charlton was undoubtedly the best player he had seen. “I don’t think he will be ever equalled,” Turner said. “He seemed to glide across the pitch. His passing was immaculate. You knew once he had the ball it was going in like a rocket. It was fantastic to watch.”

Manchester City fans were also outside Old Trafford to pay their respects. Wendy Fisher (63) wore a pink United hat as a disguise because she wanted to support her husband, Gordon Fisher (73) who described Charlton as “my only hero”. “I think he’s the greatest player ever,” he said. “Other players have been great but they have never become the man he was.”

Fisher said Charlton “epitomised Manchester United and what Manchester United has always been”, adding: “That’s probably shaped by his family up in Ashington and by the management by Matt Busby and by Munich [the air disaster].”

Manchester United said the club would be represented at the funeral by Alex Ferguson and “numerous club legends” from across the decades, including several of Charlton’s team-mates from the club’s 1968 European Cup-winning team.

Alex Ferguson and David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service Bobby Charlton. Photograph: Andy Kelvin/PA Wire

The funeral ceremony, beginning at 2pm, will be led by Canon Nigel Ashworth. Eulogies and tributes will be read by David Gill, the former Manchester United chief executive, and John Shiels, the former Manchester United Foundation chief executive, as well as a personal tribute from Charlton’s family.

The opera singer, Russell Watson, will sing How Great Thou Art, while hymns will include Abide with Me by Henry Francis Lyte, Brother James’ Air by James Leith Macbeth Bain, and Jerusalem by William Blake.

Before the funeral Phil Neville, the former England and Manchester United defender, credited Charlton for instilling the values of the club into him and every United player. He said: “He was a survivor from the Munich disaster and that’s when the club was born. He taught every footballer that came in what it means to play for the club. He was a gentle superstar. He was my father’s hero and he became mine. It’s a sad day for me.”

Bundles of flowers, scarves, shirts and messages have been left at the United Trinity statue since his death. The club say memorabilia has “been carefully relocated to the Old Trafford museum and will join the tributes left by fans following the passing of Matt Busby in 1994”. The flowers will be composted and used in the gardens at United’s Carrington training ground, with the plastic from the tributes removed and recycled. – Guardian