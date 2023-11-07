Fan and police officer stabbed in clashes before Champions League match in Milan

The scene of the stabbing in the Navigli area of Milan. Photograph: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

A French football fan has been seriously injured and a police officer wounded after they were stabbed during clashes between rival supporters in Milan.

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 AC Milan fans – wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares – attacked Paris Saint-Germain supporters in the Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League match between the teams.

The PSG fan was stabbed twice in the leg. There was no update on Tuesday on his status.

Medics arrive at the scene of the stabbing in the Navigli area of Milan. Photograph: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP

There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police.

READ MORE

An officer was stabbed in the leg and a suspect was arrested. The officer’s injury was reportedly not considered serious.

“AC Milan condemns every form of violence: football for us is passion, not hate. Sport is supposed to unite, not divide,” the Italian club wrote in a social media post – in French as well as English and Italian.

A Newcastle United fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan’s home match in the Champions League in September.

Milan, who reached the semi-finals last season, are at the bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season’s competition.