Guardiola will not stand in Kalvin Phillips’ way if midfielder chooses to seek move in January

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Kalvin Phillips’ way if the midfielder chooses to seek a move in January, but said the final call on the player’s Manchester City future rested with the club.

Phillips played in England’s wins over Australia and Italy in the recent international break, but remains peripheral for his club. The 27-year-old revealed after the 3-1 victory over the Azzurri on Tuesday he was “going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months” as he tries to cement his spot for Euro 2024 next summer. He turned down the chance to leave in the summer to fight for his spot at the Etihad.

Phillips, however, has yet to start a league game this season, his only start coming in the Carabao Cup, and Guardiola, who praised the player’s professionalism, said Phillips was in control of his own destiny.

“I never change,” said Guardiola, reiterating his policy not to block a player’s path if they want to leave. “I said a few months ago, but after that they have to agree with the club. My opinion is my opinion. The last word belongs to the club.

“If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays. He’s behaving incredibly. One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in locker room – it’s completely the opposite.

“Every time he goes to the national team with Gareth [Southgate] I’m the happiest man in the world. When he plays it’s a benefit for me. I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin because when the transfer window is open, nobody knows.”

Guardiola believes Phillips is “perfect” for games “when we need a bit of chaos” but it is unlikely he will make inroads into the City starting line-up in the coming weeks. The game against Brighton on Saturday marks Rodri’s return from suspension and the Spaniard is expected to slot straight back into midfield; City have lost their past two league games without their fulcrum.

Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for the Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who some have touted as a potential future City manager. He said: “He’s proving you don’t need to be at a top club to get the team to play the way you want. Everything he does makes sense. It’s not a surprise his teams are playing well. He plays he own style. It will be one of the toughest tests.”

– Guardian