Arteta speaks of his bond with Pochettino as Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge

Mikel Arteta has opened up on his friendship with Mauricio Pochettino prior to the pair going head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, with the Arsenal manager describing his Chelsea counterpart as “really inspirational”, “really supportive” and akin to an older brother who was fundamental to him having a career in football.

Arteta and Pochettino played together at Paris Saint-Germain during the former’s 18-month loan spell there from Barcelona B in 2001. Arteta was a teenager at the time and experiencing life outside his native Spain for the first time. By his own admission he was “all over the place” and needed someone to provide him with guidance and support. Step forward Pochettino, who arrived in Paris at the same time as Arteta but was far more experienced and, as such, took it upon himself to look after the raw kid from Catalonia.

“I could not speak the language, it was my first professional club, and I needed someone to be close to me,” Arteta said. “He [Pochettino] was always giving me advice, giving me confidence, coaching me and talking to me,” said Arteta. “He was really inspirational, really supportive. He took me under his arm like a little child, a little brother. Every time I was doing something he was controlling me – ‘what did you do last night?’ He really looked after me.

“I was in a hotel with him for two or three months. That period was key in my career to be able to make it. I don’t think that without him I would have had the time that I had in Paris and the start of my professional career. He was critical and has been one of the most influential people in my career.”

Such was the bond Arteta and Pochettino formed in the French capital that they remained in touch long after going their separate ways, with Pochettino seeking Arteta’s advice about moving to England to take charge at Southampton in 2013. It is rumoured that he also tried to hire the Spaniard as one of his coaches at Tottenham three years later, following Arteta’s retirement from playing.

Arteta neither confirmed nor denied that was the case – he eventually began his coaching career at Manchester City alongside another friend in Pep Guardiola – and instead sought to look forward to his reunion with Pochettino this weekend. “It [will be] beautiful,” Arteta said. “It is something that also happened with Pep, and I think it’s great that after all those years football puts you in the situation when you face each other. Now we are both managing great clubs in the best league in the world. It does not get much better than that.”

Arteta was keen to stress that once the first whistle blows on Saturday it will very much be a case of business rather than pleasure for both he and Pochettino – “I will go for him and he’s going to do the same” – with Arsenal looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Manchester City before the international break with what would be a fourth successive win against Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba could both play against opponents who have won their previous three games, having withdrawn from international duty for England and France respectively due to injury. One player who almost certainly will not feature for the visitors, however, is Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeper has lost his place to David Raya following his arrival from Brentford earlier in the season, something Ramsdale has admitted is a cause of hurt and suffering for him.

“It’s not easy for any player when he’s not playing as much as he would like do,” said Arteta when asked about the 25-year-old’s comments. “The only thing to do is to work harder, to show the passion you have for the game, to contribute to the team in a different way, and when you get the opportunity do your best and try to help the team win.”

Kai Havertz could be handed a start on his return to Chelsea having made a decisive impact in the win against City, playing the pass that led to Gabriel Martinelli’s crucial strike. The German has struggled since his £65 million summer move across London in the summer, and Arteta believes that moment could be a turning point for him. “I hope so,” said the manager. “I can see the confidence is shifting and he’s in a much better place now.” – Guardian