No wobble from Ireland as Gibraltar are brushed aside in Faro

Republic of Ireland’s Michael Johnston celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Gibraltar 0 Republic of Ireland 4

Mercifully, a routine victory for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland. Goals from Evan Ferguson, Mikey Johnston, Matt Doherty and Callum Robinson secured the double over Gibraltar, and for one night the bigger picture could be ignored.

Still, there is little to write home about as Gibraltar slump to 44 defeats from 44 qualifiers since they joined the European football family in 2014.

The Irish manager now has six wins from 28 competitive outings: Gibraltar twice, Scotland and Armenia last year, to be filed alongside Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in 2021. Kenny’s young group also secured home draws against Serbia and Portugal but it is the bad days - like Greece’s 2-0 win in Dublin last Friday - that cloak his three years at the helm.

On this warm October evening, everyone could exhale as the support for Kenny’s men continues to amaze. Aided by nearby holiday homes, sun-kissed Irish people dominated the 3,300 attendance at Estádio Algarve. In fine voice from the anthems, they only had to wait eight minutes for Ferguson to open the scoring.

It began with Doherty’s deceptive running style conning the Gibraltar defence into crowding Chiedozie Ogbene wide on the right. This prompted the Luton Town winger to slip a clever pass towards the end line for Doherty to send a cross to the front post where Ferguson’s shot bounced into the grass and past Dayle Coleing.

The 18-year-old beat Gibraltar’s 40-year-old skipper Roy Chipolina to the punch. That might explain his muted celebration.

If the supporting cast are to spend the next 20 years playing Ferguson into space (Cristiano Ronaldo is still putting them away for Portugal at age 38), they must learn the Brighton striker’s preferred movements.

Early days, but three goals from seven caps has the teenager in pursuit of Ronaldo’s world record of 127 goals from 203 appearances, which includes two last night in Bosnia that damage Irish hopes of reaching a play-off for Euro 2024. CR7 had Figo and Rui Costa for company at the start of his innings with Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes picking him out nowadays.

When the Irish attack ran out of ideas, Ferguson took his frustration out on the ball, walloping a free kick over the bar after old man Chipolina employed his arm to halt a rapid flick and turn by the youngster.

Roberto de Zerbi will be delighted to see his centre forward withdrawn around the hour mark as Brighton visit Manchester City on Saturday.

Johnston bagged the second in the 28th minute, again opting not to make a fuss. The Celtic winger initially missed his spot, smashing the post before his knee bundled the ball over the line after a mirror image build-up from Ogbene and Doherty.

Jack Sergeant, one of six Lincoln Red Imps in the Gibraltar team, stayed closer to Johnston than Chipolina managed with Ferguson. The Red Imp sextet had eight players who have spent time at League of Ireland clubs for company, including current Dundalk defender Louie Annesley.

Matt Doherty adds Ireland's fourth goal. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jamie McGrath, the Aberdeen playmaker who came through Dundalk under Stephen Kenny, was an odd selection considering the manager described Will Smallbone as the best “number 10″ currently available.

McGrath initially struggled to find pockets of space as Johnston and Ryan Manning patrolled the left with Doherty and Ogbene making inroads down the right.

When McGrath temporarily shifted wide right, Ogbene joined Ferguson up front.

Ryan Manning’s ambitious delivery almost created a third goal for Jason Knight but the Bristol City midfielder’s chest-control took him away from the target.

Still, it was one way traffic in warm conditions. As one would expect when the 55th best football nation on earth faces the 198th on neutral territory.

“I understand that many of Gibraltar’s supporters will be watching the game at home tonight,” wrote GFA president Michael Llamas in the online match programme, “and as always, thank you for your unwavering and loyal support of the team.”

Mr Llamas would have seen the funny side of Irish fans chanting “you’re not singing anymore” when Doherty made it 3-0. And anyway, it’s a 350-kilometre coastal stroll around the Gulf of Cádiz to get from the Algarve to Gibraltar.

The third goal came from Doherty’s header at the back post after McGrath flicked on a Johnston corner.

VAR was generous to Callum Robinson, who looked offside when bagging a fourth from McGrath’s assist. The header stood despite a long stewards’ inquiry.

In the other Group B match, the Netherlands beat Greece 1-0 in Athens. It matters little to Ireland who have one more competitive fixture in this Euros campaign, at the Johann Cruyff arena in Amsterdam on November 18th, where the Dutch will probably need a result to secure qualification. Ireland then don’t return to meaningful matches until September 2024 when the Nations League resumes.

Plenty of time to hatch a new plan.

Gibraltar: Coleing (Lincoln Red Imps); Mouelhi (St Joseph’s FC), Sergeant (Lincoln Red Imps), R Chipolina (Lincoln Red Imps), Olivero (FC Helsingör); Walker (Lincoln Red Imps), Annesley (Dundalk), Pozo (Cádiz); Britto (Lincoln Red Imps), De Barr (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan (Lincoln Red Imps).

Substitutions: Coombes (Bruno Magpies) for Pozo, Casciaro (Lincoln Red Imps) for Olivero (both 68), J Chipolina (Bruno MAgpies) for Ronan, De Haro (Bruno Pagpies) for R Chipolina (both 83).

Ireland: Bazunu (Southampton); Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Collins (Norwich City), Scales (Glasgow Celtic), Manning (Southampton); Cullen (Burnley), Knight (Bristol City); Ogbene (Luton Town), McGrath (Aberdeen), Johnston (Glasgow Celtic); Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitutions: Idah (Norwich City) for Ferguson, Robinson (Cardiff City) for Johnston (both 66), O’Shea (Burnley) for Scales, Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) for Cullen (both 74), Sykes (Bristol City) for Ogbene (83)

Referee: Christian-Petru Ciochirca (Austria).