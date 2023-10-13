Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne ready to lock horns in pursuit of cup glory

It’s some indication of the rebuild that Shelbourne have had to undertake since winning the FAI Cup last November that nine of their squad from that day, including five of their starters, have since left the club.

The most recent departures, to West Ham and Glasgow City respectively, were those of Republic of Ireland internationals Jessie Stapleton and Abbie Larkin. Big losses.

That six of the nine, including Larkin before she set sail for Scotland, left for Shamrock Rovers added no little spice to a league season that is nearing its end, and sprinkles a little more on the clubs’ Sports Direct FAI Cup semi-final meeting in Tallaght on Saturday.

Rovers will go in to the game with a spring in their step, coming as it does just a week after their 3-1 league win over Shelbourne at the same venue, an injury time goal from Rebecca Devereux the only consolation for Noel King’s side on a decidedly off-day. That he made four half-time substitutions was a fair sign of his unhappiness with the display.

But it’s been a season that has defied expectations, among them the notion that Rovers would cruise to the title after their recruitment drive ahead of their return to top flight football, and that Shelbourne, the defending champions, would be left in their wake in the aftermath of all those player losses.

Instead, the sides are level on points in second place, nine behind champions-elect Peamount United. Considering they also lost six key players to Rovers preseason, including internationals Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Zambra, that’s some achievement by James O’Callaghan’s side.

Barring the mother of all collapses by Peamount in their final three games, the FAI Cup is, then, Rovers and Shelbourne’s last hope of major silverware this season. And whoever prevails will carry the tag of ‘very firm favourites’ in to the final.

That’s because the second semi-final pairs Sligo Rovers with Athlone Town, Sligo currently third from bottom of the league, Athlone just two places above them.

Sligo have home advantage at the Showgrounds in what will be their first ever semi-final in the competition, while Athlone will be aiming to go one better on last season when they lost to Shelbourne in their maiden appearance in the final.

Sligo captain Emma Hansberry, who scored the winner against Bohemians in the quarter-finals, describes the game as the biggest the north west has ever had, her manager Steve Feeney making an impassioned plea for the people of Sligo to turn up in their numbers for the tie.

“This group of players give so much to push football in Sligo and the surrounding areas . . . getting in their cars straight from work, college or school, and some doing round trips of up to five to six hours to train together. They have been doing this a few times a week since January, never once complaining or asking for anything.”

“So now I’m asking for something for them . . . come along to the Showgrounds on Saturday and give these players the support they deserve as they give everything they have to bring their club to an FAI Cup final.”

Athlone, though, have had the upper hand this season, beating Sligo home and away in the league, and they produced the shock of the competition thus far when they knocked Peamount out in the quarter-finals, winning a penalty shoot-out after a scoreless draw. They also beat Galway United on penalties in the first round, so they might be beginning to feel their luck is in.

But Sligo’s form has picked up of late, although they could do without a reminder of their last outing when they led Cork City 3-0 and were on course for three wins on the bounce, only to have to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Based on recent form and results, the odds say it’ll be a Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town final, but you know yourself, the cup is the cup and has the habit of producing the entirely unexpected. So, Shelbourne v Sligo it might well be.

Saturday - FAI Cup semi-finals: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, 4.0; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, The Showgrounds, 6.0.