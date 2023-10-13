Ireland v Greece live updates: Euro 2024 qualifer

Dominic Foley is one of the few Irish internationals to have experienced Greek football, the former Watford striker made seven appearances in the Greek topflight. He talked to Gordon Manning about his time in Greece and his thoughts on tonight’s match ...

[ Dominic Foley’s sojourn to Greece another pin in the map of a unique career ]

Greece manager Gus Poyet gave Keith Andrews both barrels in his press conference this week, accusing the Republic of Ireland assistant coach of making a “cheap accusation” ...

[ Ireland v Greece: Gus Poyet gives short shrift to talk of ‘spying’ and ‘diving’ ]

It was sad. I was very disappointed. I don’t know Keith. From outside I seen him talking on [Sky Sports] and the way he played football I felt he was an intelligent man but he made a mistake, a big mistake, because he is lying. — Gus Poyet

The pre-match thoughts of Stephen Kenny including the selection of Liam Scales

“Nobody has given him anything” ...

🗣️"Nobody has given Liam anything, he’s had to earn it…”



Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts ahead of kick-off as Liam Scales makes his senior Ireland debut 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Hx87Yq2SGk — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 13, 2023

Team news

The starting formation remains uncertain, but Ireland look to be going with a back four with Liam Scales making his international debut at left back. But it could be anything from a 5-4-1, to 5-3-2, 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. The starting Irish team also includes Will Smallbone, with Evan Ferguson leading the line ...

Starting XI | Ireland v Greece



Evan Ferguson starts up front with Will Smallbone in midfield just behind him 🇮🇪



Liam Scales set to make his senior international debut with kick-off at 7.45pm



𝗕𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDbdh29l22 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 13, 2023

Stephen Kenny did mention that McClean has dropped to the fourth tier of English football with Wrexham but to cut him loose a few hours after the FAI announce his planned retirement from international football in November? Very odd. — Kevin Kilbane

In his column this week former Irish international Kevin Kilbane believes poor results demanded a shake-up for this international window ...

[ Kevin Kilbane: Dropping James McClean is one of many strange decisions from Stephen Kenny in this Ireland squad ]

While a top two finish in the group – Ireland would also need to beat the Netherlands in Amsterdam among other results going their way – seems unlikely, Stephen Kenny’s team can also secure a playoff based on Nations League ranking. Ireland’s results in the remaining qualifiers won’t impact on those chances, however they will be relying on the likes of Wales and Israel to finish in the top two in their group to free-up the playoff places.

Nathan John explains in more detail in his All You Need to Know Guide below ...

[ Ireland v Greece: Kick off time, TV channel and team news ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier ]

And all the Group B results/fixtures

Tonight’s Group B fixtures and table

Republic of Ireland vs Greece; Netherlands vs France

“The stage is set for Kenny to mould this side around Evan Ferguson. That suggests Chiedozie Ogbene will bring his impressive Premier League form for Luton to the Aviva, where he was exceptional on the right against France last March, and Mikey Johnston could make his first start on the left.”

Check out Gavin Cummiskey’s preview (including squad news and predicted teams) in full...

Hello and welcome ... Ireland host Greece tonight hoping for the first of three wins from their remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers as they look to keep alive their chances of a second place finish in Group B.

So far they have one win against Gibraltar to go with two defeats against France and one at home to the Netherlands – albeit after competitive displays – and an away defeat to Gus Poyet’s Greece team. Which was the low point of the campaign so far. Tonight, while chances of qualification remain very slim, there is at least the chance for redemption.

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!

Euro 2024 Group B qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Greece, Aviva Stadium, Friday 7.45pm – Live RTÉ 2