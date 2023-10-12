Euro 2028: In five years’ time, a young Republic of Ireland squad will be hitting their prime

The Republic of Ireland are currently ranked 55th in the world but a young squad will be entering its prime when Euro 2028 comes to the Aviva Stadium.

Ideally, here’s how the Irish football landscape will look in five years’ time.

After the 2026 World Cup in North America, the European Championships come to a revamped Dublin Arena, and, with Lee Carsley potentially replacing Stephen Kenny as Irish manager next year, he would guide a promising group into a home tournament. Gavin Bazunu will be 26. Evan Ferguson, at 23, could be closing in on Robbie Keane’s international goal scoring record. Nathan Collins, at 27, should have Champions League experience and, by the time he reaches 24, Andy Moran might be living up to the hype.

Consistent qualification to big tournaments is the result of a long and expensive process. Firstly, FAI director of football Marc Canham wants to redesign the system that produces talent, with the help of Uefa/Fifa funding. Wishful thinking, but essential if his plans for a structured football pyramid are to eventually bear fruit.

Kenny has capped 20 players since 2020. This crop can come of age at Euro 2028. Serie A wing back Festy Ebosele, QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong, Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge and Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele will all be 25. Hopefully for Troy Parrott, at 26, the striker will have settled at one club and potentially Bosun Lawal (25) and Cathal Heffernan (23) have muscled on to the international scene.

Another perfect storm, come 2028, has Mason Melia (20), Naj Razi (20) and Rocco Vata (23) competing with Trent Kone-Doherty (21) to play off Ferguson. Also, Aidomo Emakhu and Promise Omochere might develop into goal machines in the EFL Championship while another League of Ireland product, Sam Curtis (22) can be the natural successor to Séamus Coleman at right back.

By then, Chiedozie Ogbene will be 31, and possibly considered one of the best “two-way” players in the English game. No harm either if Josh Cullen, at 32, remains the fulcrum of the Irish midfield. Jason Knight will be 27.

If goals from Kate McCabe and Abbie Larkin take the 2027 Euros in Switzerland by storm, the good times are officially here again.

Again, in ideal circumstances, Dalymount Park is renovated and reopened. The FAI might even declare itself debt free, three years ahead of schedule. Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, perhaps managed by Kenny, become regulars in the Europa Conference League group stages while Damien Duff drives the Turkish-owned Shelbourne into the Europa League.

If half these scenarios come to be, Irish football is in a good health under the executive lead of Jonathan Hill. The intent shown by Bazunu and Ferguson this week makes everything seem possible after the FAI was named co-host for Euro 2028.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu makes a save in the Euro 2024 qualifying round against Gibraltar in the Aviva Stadium on June 19th. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“It’s massive,” said Bazunu. “It’s a very exciting moment for us as players and for the fans as well. And it gives us great motivation to be there, that’s what we want to do, we want to be playing at major tournaments.”

“We’ve been called young players with a lot of potential but I think it’s now time for us to step up as a group and really show how good we are as players and to build this really good culture within the squad and start putting in high-class performances and getting results.”

Like Bazunu, Euro 2016 in France gave Ferguson’s childhood just the one summer in which Ireland won a game at a big tournament.

“I think it would be an unbelievable experience for anyone, any of the Irish boys in their hometown, their home country, I think it would be an unbelievable feeling to host it,” said the Brighton striker.

Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews concurred, but the 43-year-old knows exactly what is needed for progress to be accelerated. “We know the old ways and old habits, and where that’s left us, but what’s gone on in the last few years has been consistent steps in the right direction,” said Andrews. “But we need help, obviously. We can’t generate that type of funding that’s needed around grassroots.

“We have to develop our own players, we have to take responsibility, and that will come in due course. The assistance from Government grants, Uefa, Fifa is very much needed for the ongoing success of the development of our young players, which we are all very passionate about.”