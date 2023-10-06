Paul Pogba faces ban of up to four years after B sample confirms positive drugs test

Paul Pogba has tested positive in his B sample and could be banned for between two and four years if found guilty of doping. Juventus are deciding how to proceed regarding the midfielder’s contract, which runs to 2026.

Pogba was provisionally suspended after a random drugs test taken after his club’s 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20th, at which he was an unused substitute. His B sample was then tested.

Pogba, who will be 31 in July, made only 10 appearances last season because of injury and missed substantial chunks of the season before – his last with Manchester United – because of hamstring and calf problems. He rejoined Juventus on a free transfer in July 2022.

The France World Cup winner’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said after the initial suspension: “What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break a rule.”

Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal, Nado Italia, did not comment on Pogba’s case, citing privacy rules.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was not aware of the result of the test.

“I didn’t know, I found out now. Let’s wait ... Humanly, I feel sorry for Paul,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of Juve’s home game against Torino on Saturday. – Guardian