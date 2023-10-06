Galway United playing down their chances of another FAI Cup upset ahead of semi-finals

Galway United’s Brendan Clarke and Conor McCormack ahead of their FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

FAI Cup semi-finals – Galway United v Bohemians, Eamonn Deacy Park, Saturday 2.40pm (live on RTÉ One); Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Turner’s Cross, Sunday 2.40pm (live on RTÉ One)

Regardless of their astonishing home record in winning every game at Eamon Deacy Park this season, Galway United captain Conor McCormack is adamant Bohemians are favourites to reach the FAI Cup final on November 12th ahead of Saturday afternoon’s intriguing first semi-final.

John Caulfield’s Tribesmen romped to the First Division title, clinching their return to the Premier Division a fortnight ago with five games to spare.

Their remarkable home form has seen them win all 18 games on the Dyke Road this year, scoring 61 goals with just five conceded. And that included a 4-0 defeat of Dundalk in the quarterfinals of the cup.

“It’s a big leap from the First Division to the Premier Division,” cautioned midfielder McCormack, a two-time cup winner from his time at Cork City and St Patrick’s Athletic.

“There is a gulf in class when you play these teams. That didn’t happen in the Dundalk game and maybe they underestimated us a little. We had home advantage too and it would be a different game in Oriel, but we played really well on the day.”

With Bohemians forewarned, their manager Declan Devine insists that Galway won’t be underestimated in the slightest.

“We’ll do everything we can and, hopefully if things go our way, anything can happen in the cup, but Bohs will be favourites,” added McCormack.

“We’ve had a good season and the main objective was promotion. We’ve accomplished that with a few games to spare so we can concentrate on the semi-final.”

Given their third placing in the Premier Division, St Patrick’s Athletic are the overall favourites to lift the trophy this year ahead of their trip to Cork City on Sunday.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Jamie Lennon with Cork City’s Aaron Bolger ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Nine points adrift in the relegation play-off place, Cork’s main concern this season is to remain in the top flight.

“It’s been massively disappointing so far. At the end of the day, we have this cup semi-final to look forward to and a play-off,” said Cork midfielder Aaron Bolger. “We have time to turn the season around.”

A massive confidence boost in doing so would be beating St Patrick’s, something they’ve not managed in their four league games this season, the most recent last week’s 1-0 home reversal.

“We know how difficult a game it’s going to be, though I think a cup semi-final is a totally different game to the league. Anything can happen and I think the home advantage is huge.

“When the draw was being made we were looking for home advantage because we know how strong Turner’s Cross can be.

“We know our fans will come out in force and hopefully we can give them a day to remember.”