James McClean set to retire from international football

James McClean is set to retire from international football later this year.

The former Derry City wing-back has announced on social media that Ireland’s friendly vs New Zealand next month will be his final appearance in a green jersey. McClean debuted for Ireland in February 2012, coming off the bench in a friendly vs the Czech Republic at the Aviva Stadium. He has sinced earned 102 further caps, passing the century mark during a 3-0 win over Gibraltar last June.

“On February 20th 2012, I received my first call-up to represent my country, said McClean, aged 34, on social media. “In all honesty, hand on heart, there are no words that could do justice to that feeling.

“Since then, 102 caps, 11 goals and two European Championships. Now, 11 years later, I have come to a point, one that truth be told you never think is going to come but here we are, where I am announcing my retirement from international football at the end of the 2023 season. I have spoken with Stephen Kenny and the New Zealand match in November at the Aviva Stadium will be the last time that I will celebrate pulling on the green jersey as a player and give me a chance to say goodbye to the best fans in the world.

“It has the meant the absolute world and more to be able to pull on the green jersey with honour, step out onto a football pitch - especially at the Aviva Stadium - to represent our great country, standing singing Amhrán na bhFiann ready to go out into battle with your fellow countrymen. Nothing has ever come close.

“I gave absolutely everything I had of myself to ensure that I did the jersey, the fans and the country proud, and know that I never took it for granted each time. I hope that showed. It will be heartbreaking not to be involved beyond this year, but I feel now is the right time to step aside without any regrets. I lived my own and every young Irish footballer’s dream - and represented this country with pride.”

In 2014, McClean scored his first international goal during Ireland’s 5-1 defeat to Portugal in New Jersey. He was part of Ireland’s squads for both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016, while his strike away to Wales in 2018 secured Ireland a qualifying playoff for that year’s World Cup.

In June 2022, on the occasion of his 94th cap, McClean captained Ireland for the first time in a Nations League draw away to Ukraine. He is the seventh Ireland player to reach the milestone of 100 caps.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will announce his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later on Thursday.