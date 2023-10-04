Euro 2028: Ireland and UK set to be confirmed as hosts for European Championships

The Irish and UK bid to host Euro 2028 is set to be ratified unopposed by Uefa. Photograph: PA

Turkey’s withdrawal of their bid to host the 2028 European Championships means that the joint UK and Ireland bid should be rubber-stamped by Uefa in Nyon, Switzerland next Tuesday.

Turkey and Italy are set to be named co-hosts of the 2032 Euros at the same gathering.

“We are looking forward to presenting our bid to Uefa on October 10th,” said the FAI in a statement on Wednesday morning. “These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling Euro 2028 proposal for Uefa. Our bid is ground-breaking for the men’s European Championships and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of Ireland and the UK.

“We will share full details of the bid in Nyon next week and are confident that Uefa will approve our candidacy to host Euro 2028.”

The Turkey and Italy partnership to host Euro 2032 switches the focus to qualification with FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill suggesting last month that all five nations – England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – would have to qualify, although at least two nations would be guaranteed places at the 24 team competition.

“My guess would be for a tournament that may be hosted by five nations, all teams will be part of the qualification process,” said Hill. “You’re asking my personal views and I think that’s important from a commercial perspective. For example, that England are part of qualification.

“There are different ways of addressing it. I hope, and believe, that two teams will qualify automatically. It becomes part of the Uefa conversation as to how that works when all five teams go into the qualification process. I can’t go any further than that because it’s up to Uefa as to how that works.”

The Aviva Stadium will host six matches, which potentially includes one knockout game, after Croke Park did not make the shortlist of 10 venues.

Plans exist for Casement Park in Belfast to be transformed into a modern, 34,500 capacity stadium, with Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson stating that work will begin on the Ulster GAA project in 2024.

However, the redevelopment has been beset by problems with the latest, in August, when lead contractors the Buckingham Group filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, according to the BBC. The GAA said it was “assessing what affect (if any) this may have on the future delivery of our project.”

The other eight grounds on the Euro 2028 shortlist are Everton stadium in Liverpool, Hampden Park in Glasgow, St James’ Gate in Newcastle, The Ethiad in Manchester, Villa Park in Birmingham, The Principality in Cardiff, Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Wembley, where the final would be held despite concerns around security arising from the Euro 2021 decider between England and Italy.