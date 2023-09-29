Shamrock Rovers still unsure if Jack Byrne will play again this season

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been sidelined with a niggling knee injury since mid-July. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The prospect of Jack Byrne playing again this season remains in doubt as Shamrock Rovers chase a record-equalling four-in-a-row of League of Ireland titles.

The Ireland international midfielder has been sidelined with a niggling knee injury since mid-July which has been frustratingly slow to fully heal.

Byrne was due to have a more intense workout on Thursday with the reaction to that determining the remainder of his season.

“That’s always been spoken about, but always been a last resort,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley on Thursday in terms of the possibility of surgery. “We obviously tried other things. Jack was comfortable with that in terms of trying other avenues.

“He’s actually been running really well and doing a lot of cardio. It’s just been in certain movements and certain passes [when he feels it].”

Bradley does have defenders Lee Grace and Seán Kavanagh, along with striker Johnny Kenny, who all missed last week’s frustrating 0-0 draw at bottom side UCD, back fit for Friday night’s visit of Shelbourne to Tallaght Stadium.

With Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic failing to capitalise on Rovers surprisingly dropping points at the UCD Bowl, the champions actually extended their lead at the top to five points with five games to play.

[ Premier Division table ]

Having played out three tight draws with them this season already, Bradley is wary of the challenge Damien Duff’s Shelbourne bring. And not just this season.

“By all accounts they are getting a big investment. I know they have it, but next year they are getting big investment,” said Bradley, who awaits confirmation of his own budget for next season.

“I think they are talking about being the biggest in the country in terms of budget. That shows you how seriously they will be taking it next year.

“They have good people there, Damien, Joey [O’Brien], Davy McAllister who were here, so we know them quite well.

“They are really well organised. When you sprinkle that with their working hard and being honest with good talented players in the mix, they are a dangerous team.

“They are in a position to get themselves European football which is obviously big for them.”

It’s believed the Rovers board has yet to sign off on their own budget for next season, something scarcely ideal for Bradley, whose own position also remains unclear.

“I think we’ll just wait until the end of the year,” said Bradley on that. “Then, we’ll all have clarity where we are. That’s as simple as I can put it.”

Meanwhile, Duff is chomping at the bit to get back to Tallaght.

“It’s a brilliant game, really looking forward to it,” said Duff. “I can’t wait, I’m smiling thinking of it. I’m sure our lads will be bouncing into Tallaght: they’re going for the league, we’re going for Europe.

“We’re a better team than the team that played there last time, I fully believe that. I expect a big performance.”

Duff has Mark Coyle back from suspension but confirmed that fellow midfielder Matty Smith’s season is over following ankle surgery.

Friday’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Drogheda United; Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne.

First Division: Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; Finn Harps v Kerry FC (8.0); Galway United v Athlone Town; Waterford v Wexford