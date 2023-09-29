Ireland captain Katie McCabe extends her stay at Arsenal with new contract

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has signed a new contract with Arsenal, ending any doubts about her future at the club after champions Chelsea had attempted to sign her back in January. Bayern Munich were also reported to be hovering in the event of her failing to agree a new deal, the old one expiring next summer.

“Arsenal is home for me and I’m excited to have committed my future to this football club,” she said. “I’ve grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me.

“Over the years, I’ve experienced some amazing moments here – but I believe that the best is yet to come and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours.”

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall welcomed McCabe’s decision to stay at the club where she has made 193 appearances since signing from Shelbourne in December 2015. Earlier this month she became the first Irish woman to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

“Katie brings us so much on and off the pitch, so we are delighted to say that she has signed a new contract here with us,” he said. “She has been one of the top performers in world football over the past few years and her quality and character are integral to what we do here.

“We were very proud to see how she stepped up as captain when called upon last season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together moving forward.”

Megan Campbell, meanwhile, has become the 13th Republic of Ireland international on the books of a Women’s Super League club ahead of the start of the new season on Sunday, the defender signing for Everton after being released by Liverpool at the end of last season. She joins fellow internationals Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne at the club.