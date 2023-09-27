Victor Osimhen could take legal action against Napoli over TikTok video

The Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reserving “the right to take legal action” against his own club after they posted a bizarre video to TikTok seemingly mocking the player.

The video, subsequently deleted, featured a clip of the striker’s penalty miss from their 0-0 draw with Bologna on Sunday, with an odd, sped-up voice dubbed over the top.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

Calenda added: “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

There appeared to be tension between Osimhen and Napoli’s manager, Rudi Garcia, during the game against Bologna. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker was seen berating Garcia as he was substituted with four minutes remaining of the goalless draw. Garcia played down the situation.

Last season Osimhen helped Napoli secure a first league title in three decades, scoring 26 Serie A goals and 31 across all competitions. He was linked with a summer transfer and did not extend his contract, which runs to 2025.

Napoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. – Guardian