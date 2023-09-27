EFL Cup wrap: Newcastle knock out Manchester City

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Alexander Isak scored a second-half winner as last season’s finalists Newcastle United dumped eight-time winners Manchester City out of the League Cup after a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions dominated possession in the first half but Newcastle soaked up the pressure and came out fighting after the break, with Isak firing in at the far post off a cross from Joelinton in the 53rd.

Ireland under-21 international Andrew Moran scored two and set up two as Blackburn Rovers overpowered Cardiff 5-2.

Jake Garrett’s composed finish set Rovers on their way in the 13th minute before Ireland’s Callum Robinson marked his first start of the season with a thunderous equaliser for Cardiff.

The 19-year-old Brighton loanee Moran’s first assist came in the 36th minute when his cutback was turned home by Arnor Sigurdsson on his home debut, but the Bluebirds hit back again through Kion Etete’s brilliant improvised equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

A second-half Rovers blitz put the game beyond doubt. Moran profited from woeful defending to score his first goal in English football just after the break, before inducing a foul that led to a Sigurdsson spot kick that was well saved.

He doubled his tally and Blackburn’s lead in the 54th minute with a spectacular long-range effort, before feeding Dilan Markanday to register a fifth 15 minutes later.

Chelsea earned respite from their difficult start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino as Nicolas Jackson’s second-half goal gave them a 1-0 win against Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying visitors dominated possession for much of the game but home fans witnessed their side put on an effective counter-attacking display at Stamford Bridge.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb strike helped Liverpool into the fourth round as they came from behind to beat Championship Leicester 3-1.

The hosts were stunned when Kasey McAteer fired the Foxes in front in only the third minute.

But sustained pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually told as Cody Gakpo levelled before Szoboszlai came off the bench to put them in front with an unstoppable shot in the 70th minute.

Diogo Jota added a third in the 89th minute and it was no less than Liverpool, winners of this competition a record nine times, deserved after they poured forward in response to the early setback, having 27 attempts at goal in all.

Reiss Nelson scored his first goal of the season and Aaron Ramsdale kept a clean sheet on his return as Arsenal beat Brentford 1-0.

Nelson’s first-half goal, after some dreadful Brentford defending, was enough to send the Gunners through to the fourth round.

Everton continued their mini revival after a deserved 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

James Garner’s first Toffees goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike fired the visitors into the fourth round.

Boubacar Kamara’s late strike gave the scoreline a flattering look after Everton bossed much of the game against their disappointing hosts.

Tomas Soucek’s second-half goal ensured West Ham overcame a tough test in the third round at Lincoln with a 1-0 victory.

This was nothing other than “job done” for the Hammers as Soucek’s 70th-minute strike from a corner booked their place in the next round.

Dominic Solanke came off the bench to send Bournemouth into the fourth round after beating Championship side Stoke 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Striker Solanke netted six minutes after coming on at half-time before Joe Rothwell’s free-kick burst through a crowded penalty area to settle the tie.

Fulham advanced into the fourth round after they fought hard to beat Norwich 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi were enough for Marco Silva’s men who responded well after the weekend’s lacklustre 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.