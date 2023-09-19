Galway United facing Bohemians in FAI Cup semi-finals

Bohemians travel to Galway United and Cork City host St Patrick's Athletic in the men's FAI Cup semi-finals. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Bohemians will travel to Division One runaway leaders Galway United in the FAI Cup semi-finals next month.

Cork City host St Patrick’s Athletic in the other semi-final, following Tuesday’s draw at FAI HQ.

Galway have already knocked out two Premier Division sides on their way to the final four, beating UCD 5-1 before an eye-catching 4-0 dismissal of Dundalk in the quarterfinals. John Caulfield’s side will face Bohemians at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday, October 7th at 2.40pm. The second semi-final kicks off at the same time the following day.

In the women’s draw, reigning champions Shelbourne are away against Shamrock Rovers with Sligo Rovers hosting last season’s finalists Athlone Town.

Both women’s FAI Cup semi-finals will be live on LOITV on Saturday, October 14th.

FAI Cup semi-finals

Men’s draw

Sat Sept 7th – Galway United v Bohemians, Eamonn Deacy Park, 2.40pm live on RTÉ One

Sun Sept 8th – Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Turner’s Cross, 2.40pm live on RTÉ One

Women’s draw

Sat Oct 14th – Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium 4pm

Sat Oct 14th – Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, The Showgrounds 6pm