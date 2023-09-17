FAI clarify ‘back spasms’ ruled Sinead Farrelly out of Ireland squad

Having stated on Friday that injury had ruled Sinead Farrelly out of the Republic of Ireland’s two forthcoming Nations League games, the Football Association of Ireland had some clarifying to do after the midfielder came on as a 78th minute substitute for NJ/NY Gotham FC in their NWSL meeting with Washington Spirit on Saturday.

The FAI’s medical team had, said a spokesperson, been informed by Gotham that the midfielder “was suffering with back spasms and that a long-haul flight to link up with the Ireland squad was not advisable. The medical advice still stands, that her existing injury would be further aggravated should she travel, so Sinead will not join the Ireland squad for this camp.”

Gotham themselves had simply noted that the 33-year-old had been called up to the Irish squad, but without elaborating said that “the player will remain with the club.”

Farrelly, who has featured in all four of the New Jersey-based side’s games since returning from the World Cup, made it clear in Australia that she intends continuing her international career. She made her debut for Ireland in April having only come back to competitive football that month after a close to eight year absence from the game.

The squad will arrive in Dublin on Monday ahead of next Saturday’s Nations League game against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the first time they will ever have played there, before travelling to Budapest for Tuesday week’s meeting with Hungary.