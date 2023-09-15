Graham Burke’s late penalty keeps Shamrock Rovers four points clear of Derry City at the top

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke celebrates scoring his side’s late equaliser from the penalty spot during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Derry City 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

A late, late Shamrock Rovers penalty award at the Brandywell, kept the Hoops’ four-in-a-row very much alive as Graham Burke’s conversion giving his side a share of the spoils against Derry City.

What appeared a controversial decision by referee Paul McLaughlin also saw Derry’s Shane McEleney shown a red card as the Candystripes failed to cut Rovers’ four points lead back to one with six games remaining.

Having enjoyed their biggest home attendance of the season, with upwards of 4,000 supporters in the stadium, 400 of them Rovers fans, the spectators were treated to a thrilling 95 minutes with the home side on top at half-time having created the best of the scoring chances.

Starting on the front foot, Derry pressed with authority, forcing the Rovers’ midfield back and keeping their three-men backline busy.

The high-tempo start had referee McLaughlin heavily involved in the action during the early minutes with the big crowd letting their voices be heard during a number of challenges.

The first clearcut scoring chance was created by Derry when Paul McMullan and Ronan Boyce combined on the right flank with Boyce directing a shot on the Rovers goal which was easily dealt with by Alan Mannus.

At the other end Burke stung the palms of Brian Maher with a shot from just outside the penalty area.

In the 12th minute the hard-working McMullan broke clear again and while he delivered a teasing cross, Rovers defender Lee Grace did well to clear his lines with Will Patching advancing.

Rovers fashioned a superb chance to break the deadlock following a corner in the 28th minute.

Captain Ronan Finn curled the ball in deep and with the home defence failing to clear, the Hoops had three efforts blocked before by Maher, who forced the ball wide at the expense of another corner.

Derry had their fans on their feet again when Michael Duffy burst through on the left, his low centre whipped cleared by Grace who got there in front of Danny Mullen.

In the 35th minute another Derry corner saw Patching deliver and when the ball had been fed out to Sadou Diallo the midfielder crashed a shot off the back post with Mannus beaten.

As a thrilling first half drew to a close Rovers’ bustling striker Rory Gaffney did well to win possession inside the Derry danger area but his shot on the turn screamed narrowly wide of the target.

Derry’s superiority during the opening period was confirmed with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley opting to change his wing backs following the chance of ends.

Finn and Seán Kavanagh were replaced with Trevor Clarke and Neil Farrugia entering the fray.

And Rovers began to up the ante, placing sustained pressure on the Derry defence for the first time in the game.

However, having weathered the predictable early storm, Derry began to hit on the break with McMullan and Duffy presented with chances which they failed to convert.

On the hour, another Derry set-piece had the attendance rocking the Ryan McBride Brandwell when the home side took the lead.

Patching’s cross was firmly met by Cameron McJannet, the Englishman’s bullet header crashing into the net, the centre back’s first goal since last November.

Minutes later, Derry could have doubled their lead when the diminutive Adam O’Reilly, scampered clear on the left and while he raced into a one-on-one situation, his low curling shot sped across the face of goal and wide.

With 20 minutes remaining and Rovers pushing for an equaliser, Derry opted for a double substitution with Diallo and Mullan called ashore, replaced by Cameron Dummigan and Cian Kavanagh respectively.

Another corner from Patching in the 77th minute threatened the Rovers goal before Mannus took control of the ball.

Then with less than 10 minutes remaining the referee pointed to the penalty spot following a challenge by McEleney on Burke in the 84th minute, with the striker dusting himself down to knock home the equaliser.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (Dummigan, 70), Patching (Connolly, 85); McMullan (Coll, 85), O’Reilly, Duffy; Mullen (C. Kavnagh, 70).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Farrugia, h/t), Poom (Watts, 80), O’Neill, S. Kavanagh (Clarke, h/t); Burke, Towell (Burt, 66); Gaffney.

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal).