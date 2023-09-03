Kyogo Furuhashi the match-winner as Celtic beat Rangers in first Old Firm derby of the season

Rangers 0 Celtic 1

Rangers may point towards the moment of first-half controversy which denied them a crucial lead in this Old Firm clash. This was, however, an afternoon where Celtic offered the more coherent football. The second coming of Brendan Rodgers has now been kick-started by a marquee victory. On the balance of play, it was a deserved one.

Kyogo Furuhashi proved the match-winner. In first-half stoppage time, the Japan forward raced on to a Matt O’Riley header – and straight through the Rangers central defence – before slamming beyond Jack Butland.

Rangers huffed and puffed thereafter but Michael Beale’s team lacked finesse. The widespread boos which met Beale’s second-half withdrawal of Kemar Roofe illustrated that this is a manager already under pressure. Despite serious summer surgery, Rangers appear a team bereft of identity.

Roofe believed he had given Rangers the lead just before the half-hour. Cyriel Dessers picked the pocket of the Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke before playing in his fellow forward. Roofe fired past Joe Hart. VAR duly intervened, with officials deciding Dessers had fouled the Swedish centre-half. Rangers were furious; the foul was certainly soft in variety.

Liel Abada came within a terrific Butland save of doubling Celtic’s lead. Sam Lammers had Rangers’ best chance to snatch a point, the substitute fluffing his lines with Hart beaten.

Rangers seemed to lack the belief that they could claim salvation, an especially damning scenario given the lack of experience in Celtic’s central defence. Even four games into the Scottish Premiership campaign, it would be an almighty shock if Celtic do not retain their title. – Guardian