Kenny craves ‘one big win’ to salvage Euros campaign

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny could write a book about the fickleness of international football. A page-turner that catalogues the nearly moments that will probably define his time in charge of the national team.

Last March his bristling Irish side were denied a famous draw by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s sensational fingertip save from Nathan Collins’ bullet header.

That outstanding performance in Dublin was followed by a 2-1 loss to Gus Poyet’s Greece in Athens on June 16th as the best laid plans of the Kenny era came undone. That loss leaves the manager’s future employment in doubt. A recent FAI board meeting discussed a break-clause in the 51-year-old’s contract, which runs until July 2024, as three games into the campaign Kenny’s long-stated aim of qualifying for the European Championships in Germany next summer looks increasingly unlikely.

“One big win puts us right back in contention [before] the October window [with] Greece at home and Gibraltar away,” said Kenny on Thursday.

Ireland must achieve this “big win”’ or at least two draws against France in Paris next Thursday and the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium three days later to remain in contention of securing a Euros play-off by finishing second in Group B.

The French are ranked second in the world, the Dutch seventh, while Ireland’s have dropped out of the top 50 on Kenny’s watch.

“The odds might be stacked against us, people might think that’s a challenge too far, but we just need to come out on the right side of one of those games and put ourselves right back in the group. That’s what we must aspire to do.”

There is good and bad news about player availability before the trip to Parc des Princes. Troy Parrott and Andrew Omobamidele are dropped as Shane Duffy returns – mainly because he is keeping Omobamidele out of the Norwich City team – while Aaron Connolly and Will Keane have climbed above Parrott in the centre forward pecking order.

Connolly and Keane have bagged five Championship goals between them so far this season while Parrott is coming back from groin surgery, having joined Excelsior Rotterdam on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Regardless, the Ireland attack is being shaped around teenager Evan Ferguson for the foreseeable future, but Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene are primed to play off the Brighton centre forward.

Michael Obafemi is injured, while Kenny has paused the pursuit of Everton’s Tom Cannon after the 20-year-old recently choose a possible England under-21 call-up over his Irish roots. “He has taken a bit of time out,” said Kenny of Cannon. “We don’t need to convince anyone that they are Irish. When you’re a young player, pressure can come from all sides, and you need time to reflect. We will give him some space and we will talk in due course.”

Luton Town's Irish midfielder Chiedozie Ogbene (in orange) and Gillingham's Irish midfielder Shadrach Ogie during an English League Cup match at Kenilworth Road stadium in Luton, Bedfordshire, on August 29th, 2023. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP

Ogbene’s return from hamstring issues is timely. The Luton Town winger was man of the match in the previous meeting with France – Didier Deschamps side have won all four matches to top Group B – on a night when Ireland captain Séamus Coleman contained Kylian Mbappé.

But right back has become a major issue as Coleman is injured and Matt Doherty’s two-match ban, following a red card in Athens, could pit Festy Ebosele against Mbappé. Ebosele has broken into Serie A side Udinese this season but Kenny remains unconvinced about his defensive qualities.

“Mbappé, in my view, is the most potent attacking player in the world so that is a challenge. Festy is naturally an attacking player, playing as a wing back. That is a challenge for us and one that we have to find [answers]. I have a clear idea in my head of what I want to do, but we have to be creative in how we do that and make sure that we get ourselves ready.”

This suggests a return to defensive duties for either Alan Browne or Jason Knight.

“We have to pay careful attention to [the left wing] because they are devastating from that position,” Kenny admitted.

Expectations of reaching the Euros have plummeted since June following defeat to Greece and a deeply concerning hour against Gibraltar, before Ireland beat the team ranked 201 by Fifa 3-0.

Almost three months later Kenny cannot get his head around what transpired at the Opap Arena in Athens. “To be honest with you, say our last seven matches, have they been all perfect? No, right. Scotland, Ukraine, Scotland away, Armenia at home, all these games I think have been a reflection of how we wanted the team to play.

“But Greece is an outlier from that. I’m not happy with Greece at all. I was disappointed. When I looked at it I didn’t see myself as a coach in the team. I’m responsible for that as manager. Having said that, although we didn’t play well we could still have easily drawn the game.

“In that game we wanted to exploit the fact that their fullbacks get forward all the time and maximise that. We played 3-5-2, we wanted to exploit the space that they leave with our front two but it didn’t materialise. We were too keen to try and exploit it too early. The players’ passing, defenders, midfielders and forwards, weren’t in sync, their runs weren’t in sync with the passing.

“Their defenders are very good, the two centre backs, defended really well and read the situations and we were a bit predictable. That was not like how we played in other matches. So I was disappointed with that.”

Deschamps has not recalled N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba despite the world class midfielders recent return from injuries.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

*Suspended for the France fixture

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).