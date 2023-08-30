Matt Doherty ruled out of France game as suspension for red card against Greece is extended

Matt Doherty has been ruled out of Ireland’s game against France after his suspension for being sent off against Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifier in June was extended.

The right-back was shown a red card after knocking Giorgos Tzavellas to the ground and then confronting Kostas Tsimikas afterwards.

Doherty was sent off by referee Harald Lechner, who the 31-year-old later branded as “arrogant”. Uefa have ruled he must serve a two-game suspension for “unsporting conduct”. Doherty served the first game of his ban when Ireland beat Gibraltar. He will miss the game in Paris on September 7th, but will be available for the game against Netherlands at the Aviva on September 10th.

It is a blow for manager Stephen Kenny as Ireland’s other regular right-back Séamus Coleman will miss the games through injury.

Doherty showed some form for Wolves last night, scoring twice in their 5-0 League Cup win over Blackpool, starting the game in a back three before moving to wing-back in the second half.

“It feels pretty good. I’ve been lacking minutes at the start of the season, so I knew tonight was an opportunity to play well.

“Honestly, it felt normal. It was like I hadn’t been away. Look, I never celebrate too hard when I score, that’s the type of person I am, but it felt good.”

Unfortunately in the same game, Ireland and Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge, making his first appearance of the season, pulled up clutching his hamstring when breaking into the box. Stephen Kenny names his Ireland squad tomorrow.