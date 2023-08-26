Mark Coyle strike earns points for Shelbourne against frustrated Sligo

Mark Coyle’s goal earned Shelbourne a valuable three points at the Showgrounds against Sligo Rovers. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Airtricity Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 0 Shelbourne 1 (Coyle 40)

Mark Coyle’s fortuitous strike earned Shelbourne a valuable three points at the Showgrounds.

The midfielder saw his opportunistic effort slip under Rovers keeper Conor Walsh on 40 minutes for what proved the only goal of the game.

Walsh redeemed himself somewhat in the closing stages by saving Jack Moylan’s retaken penalty, but it was another frustrating night for the home team.

Three times the Rovers fans had loud shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Damien MacGraith, with the first of those after Stefan Radosavljevic went down in the area right on the stroke of half-time.

Stung by that, Rovers came out with fire in their belly at the start of the second half, and Radosavljevic intercepted possession inside the Shels half before curling a shot towards the top-corner that Conor Kearns did well to palm past the post.

The resultant corner eventually fell to Pedro Martelo inside the area, but his snapshot fizzed wide.

Hartmann and Frank Liivak both had a go from outside the area midway through the second period, but Kearns again had the shots covered and Shels remained defensively solid.

Despite that, Kearns was forced into further saves to deny Hartmann and Martelo.

Moylan was then tripped inside the area with five minutes remaining, and was forced to retake his spot-kick due to encroachment, which enabled Walsh to make the stop at the second time of asking.

Sligo: Walsh, Hutchinson, Pijnaker, Mahon, Liivak, Bolger (Burton 69), Morahan, Barlow (Buckley ht), Hartmann (Elding 88), Radosavljevic, Martelo.

Shelbourne: Kearney, T Wilson (JR Wilson 77), Molloy, Griffin, Barrett, Caffrey (Farrell 68), Moylan, Coyle, Lunney, Jarvis, Wood (Smith 77).

Referee: D MacGraith.