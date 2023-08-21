Galway United thrash UCD to make FAI Cup quarter-finals

David Hurley scored a cracking brace as Galway United returned to the UCD Bowl to comfortably book their place in tomorrow’s draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup with a 5-1 victory.

John Caulfield’s side, all but set to replace UCD in the Premier Division next season, had led 2-0 at half-time on Friday night when this second round clash was abandoned due to heavy rain.

The runaway First Division leaders came back to all but win it when running up a 4-0 lead by the break.

Both sides lined up as they did on Friday, and, as then, it was Galway who started the better, taking the lead on five minutes.

READ MORE

Ronan Manning’s sublime first-time pass saw bustling striker Wassim Aouachria spin off UCD skipper Jack Keaney to run through and score with a deft dink over Moore.

The UCD defending was negligent again as Galway extended their lead on 16 minutes.

Keaney was yellow carded for hauling back Stephen Walsh to concede a free-kick some 25 yard out.

Manning rolled the dead ball for Hurley to smash it low through the breaking wall and beat Moore down at his left-hand post.

UCD worked hard to play their way into the game, Dara Keane flicking wide from a promising move involving Brendan Barr and Michael Gallagher.

But any notions of a comeback were soon scuppered as Galway went straight down the other end to add a third goal 37 minutes.

Ed McCarthy won a free kick and once more Manning rolled the ball to Hurley who this time rifled a drive to the roof of Moore’s net for his 18th goal of the season.

The tie was then over in the first minute of stoppage at the end of the half.

A Manning free kick from the left wasn’t cleared with Rob Slevin and Evan O’Connor getting touches before Manning arrived into the area to calmly side foot home.

Substitute Rob Manley scored with his first touch when heading home Galway’s fifth goal from Hurley’s 69th minute corner.

UCD’s consolation arrived from an Oisin O’Reilly own goal three minutes from time.

Cork City put their struggles second bottom of the Premier Division behind them to beat First Division play-off hopefuls Waterford 3-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Cork had the ideal start with the lead goal inside the first minute through Ruairi Keating.

Josh Honohan headed a second from a corner before Cian Bargary scored the goal of the game when heading in a superb cross from substitute Barry Coffey on 88 minutes.

Waterford finished with 10 men when Roland Idowu was shown second yellow card and sent off in stoppage time.