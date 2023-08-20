Spain are Women’s World Cup champions after final win over England

Spain's Olga Carmona scores the only goal of her team's World Cup final win over England at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spain 1 England 0

Spain are Women’s World Cup champions for the first time after securing a 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

England beat Spain in the quarterfinals of the Euros last year on their way to winning the title, but the Spanish gained revenge on the biggest stage of all against the European champions.

Both teams were making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup final, with England not prevailing in a men’s tournament since 1966. This was also the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament’s history.

Captain Olga Carmona gave Spain the lead after 29 minutes. She scored after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage of the mistake.

England had hit the bar through Lauren Hemp in the first half but were lucky not to concede a second when Mary Earps saved a second half penalty.

Sarina Wiegman made two changes to start the second half. Lauren James came on for Alessia Russo, making her first appearance since she was sent off in the last-16 win over Nigeria and issued a two-match ban.

Rachel Daly, the 2022-23 Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner, was withdrawn in favour of Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in last summer’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

But neither could find an equaliser and Spain held on for a historic win.