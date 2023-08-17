Vlatko Andonovski resigns as manager of US women’s team

Vlatko Andonovski has resigned as manager of the US women’s national team in the aftermath of a disappointing early exit from the Women’s World Cup, multiple outlets reported.

US Soccer is finalising a deal with assistant coach Twila Kilgore as interim head coach, The Athletic reported.

The women’s team suffered its earliest exit ever from the World Cup in a loss to Sweden on penalty kicks in the Round of 16.

Andonovski (46) also helmed a lacklustre showing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, piloting the squad to a bronze medal.

Andonovski’s contract was set to expire at the end of this calendar year, Yahoo Sports reported. He finishes with a 51-5-9 record since taking over for Jill Ellis in 2019. He was just 3-2-5 in major tournaments.

Ellis led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Andonovski is already drawing interest at the international and club levels, per The Athletic.

Kilgore joined the team as an assistant in February 2022.