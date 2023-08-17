Women's World Cup

Vlatko Andonovski resigns as manager of US women’s team

US suffered earliest ever exit from World Cup with loss to Sweden in last 16

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty

Thu Aug 17 2023 - 09:19

Vlatko Andonovski has resigned as manager of the US women’s national team in the aftermath of a disappointing early exit from the Women’s World Cup, multiple outlets reported.

US Soccer is finalising a deal with assistant coach Twila Kilgore as interim head coach, The Athletic reported.

The women’s team suffered its earliest exit ever from the World Cup in a loss to Sweden on penalty kicks in the Round of 16.

Andonovski (46) also helmed a lacklustre showing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, piloting the squad to a bronze medal.

Andonovski’s contract was set to expire at the end of this calendar year, Yahoo Sports reported. He finishes with a 51-5-9 record since taking over for Jill Ellis in 2019. He was just 3-2-5 in major tournaments.

Ellis led the USWNT to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Andonovski is already drawing interest at the international and club levels, per The Athletic.

Kilgore joined the team as an assistant in February 2022.

