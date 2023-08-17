Evan Ferguson nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year

Ireland’s Evan Ferguson has been included among six candidates for PFA Young Player of the Year.

The Brighton striker had an impressive last season for the club, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances and opened his account this season with a goal in the opening game against Luton Town.

Ferguson is joined on the list of nominations for the award by former team-mate Moises Caicedo, now of Chelsea, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey. Players must have been aged 21 or under as of July 1st immediately preceding the start of the 22/23 season to qualify. Manchester City’s Phil Foden was the last winner of the award, which he also won the previous season.

No Irish player has ever won the award, but Robbie Keane and Séamus Coleman are among the players that have been nominated for the award, which has been presented since the 1973–74 season.

Haaland has also been nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year along with Manchester City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

Saka is another double nominee, while his Arsenal team-mate Martin Odegaard is also nominated. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, formerly of Tottenham, makes up the final list.