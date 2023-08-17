Derry City’s Europa Conference League dream ended in penalty shootout defeat

Derry City's Cian Kavanagh during his team's defeat at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Derry City 1 Tobol Kostanay 0 (1-1 AET, Tobol Kostanay win 6-5 on penalties)

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov proved the hero in the penalty shootout for Tobol Kostanay as Derry City’s European adventure ended in heartbreak at Tallaght Stadium.

Konovalov saved spot kicks from Ben Doherty and then Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher before Pavel Kireenko calmly slotted home the deciding kick in sudden death to see the Kazakhstan side through to meet Viktoria Plzeň of the Czech Republic in the play-off round.

Hoping to make their own piece of history in advancing through four rounds in Europe, it wasn’t to be for Derry who must content themselves with the €850,000 prize money as they now prepare to host St Patrick’s Athletic in defence of the FAI Cup on Sunday.

READ MORE

Tobol Kostanay beat Derry City 6-5 on penalties

The Candystripes' dream of the Europa Conference League group stages ends in cruel fashion

📱 Updates: https://t.co/oTZcPZ2kTY

📺 Watch it live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE#UECL pic.twitter.com/vXvxLuR2me — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) August 17, 2023

With striker Jamie McGonigle replacing Cian Kavanagh in attack the only change from last week’s 1-0 defeat, Derry started positively, forcing a corner within a minute.

Winger Paul McMullan recycled Will Patching’s delivery to skip past two defenders and cross for McGonigle who just got under his header to plant it over the top. And while Tobol enjoyed a spell of possession, Derry had their goal back with the award of a 13th minute penalty.

Patching’s sublime ball down the left found the run of Michael Duffy who was clumsily pushed off the ball by Ivan Rogac.

Slovak referee Peter Kralović didn’t hesitate in pointing to the spot. Patching was calmness personified as he stuttered his run up to send Konvalov the wrong way from 12 yards to tie the aggregate with his fifth goal in Europe.

With Tobol pressing, Derry then spurned a real chance to take the overall lead from a 27th minute counterattack. Adam O’Reilly’s diagonal ball picked out McGonigle who laid it off to Duffy. Leaning back, the winger rifled his shot just wide of the far post.

In an open game, Derry soon had a let off of their own at the other end. Igor Ivanovic skipped past Doherty a little too easily on the right. Skipper Cameron McJannet did well to deflect the cross out for a corner with Serge Deble lurking at the far post.

Derry started the second half as they did the first, troubling Tobol in an early Paul McMillan counter which resulted in Duffy again shooting off target.

Konovalov then quickly redeemed himself having flapped at a Doherty corner to make a decent parry save from McGonigle as Derry maintained the upper-hand.

Club captain Patrick McEleney was introduced on 64 minutes and was soon involved, setting up McMullan from O’Reilly’s ball over the top; the weak shot saved by Konovalov with his feet.

Tobol remained well in the game, though, Serge Deble almost capitalising on a Doherty missed header to see his drive blocked. Ivorian Deble then troubled Doherty again to bring a save with his feet at his near post from Maher.

Cian Kavanagh might have prevented extra-time with the final action of the game proper in the sixth minute of added time, only to scuff his shot wide having played a neat one-two with his namesake and fellow substitute Brandon.

Tobol’s Milan Vukadinovic had the only real chance in extra-time, shooting into the arms of Maher from Deble’s pullback before the drama of the penalty shootout.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; O’Reilly (Dummigan, 75), Diallo (McEneff, 88), Patching (P. McEleney, 64); McMullan (B. Kavanagh, 88), McGonigle (C. Kavanagh, 64), Duffy (Mullan, 112).

Tobol Kostanay: Konovalov; Kairov (Gabaraev, 90+1), Rogac, Mladovic, Asrankulov; Zharynbetov (Zhakhov, 76), Illic; Ivanovic (Orazov, 76), Muzhikov (Kireenko, 84), Vukadinovic; Deble (Zabelin, 113).

Referee: Peter Kralović (Slovakia)