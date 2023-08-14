All in the Game: The mind-boggling money Brighton have made from transfers

Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool: one of the many Brighton sales. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Inevitably, any World Cup will produce ties between nations with a bit of history between them, of the non-footballing kind, and this one has been no different. We had, for example, Spain v Costa Rica, the Netherlands v South Africa and France v Morocco, all three of the big guns winning those particular, well, “colonial derbies”.

There was also the group meeting of the United States and Vietnam. The States won 3-0, a comfortable margin of victory but a far from convincing performance against a team ranked 31 places below them. As ITV’s Seb Hutchinson put it, “the USA didn’t quite finish off Vietnam as many thought they would”. Eh, indeed.

NUMBER: 450

If Moisés Caicedo’s transfer to Chelsea/Liverpool/wherever goes through, that’s how many Euros Brighton will have received for the sale of eight players ….. in one year.

****

READ MORE

WORD OF MOUTH

“I’ve had to pull out of our fantasy Premier League group, I don’t need to play now because I am a Premier League manager. There you go, it’s not a fantasy any more.”

Spurs’ Ange Postecoglou putting years of agonising over bench boosts and triple-captaining behind him.

“I know I wasn’t elegant, but I didn’t insult anyone.”

Jose Mourinho on calling the match officials a “***ing disgrace” after last season’s Europa League final. You’d to hate to hear him being insulting.

“Will be great to see Harry Kane finally play for a proper club worthy of his talent.”

Former United States defender Alexi Lalas kicking poor old Spurs when they’re down.

“Now I’m here, it’s like I’m touching the heavens with my hands.”

At least Argentina under-20 international Alejo Veliz thinks Spurs are a proper club after joining them from Rosario Central.

QUOTE

“I wish football could be like my wife with Amazon where we get deliveries every day, but I can’t put an order in and get one the next day, unfortunately.”

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou on how the transfer market doesn’t deliver players quite as speedily as online shopping.

Not quite 110 per cent effort

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson was less than impressed by his team’s performance in their 3-2 defeat at home to St Mirren on the opening day of the league season. After the game, he questioned his players’ attitude and accused them of being lazy, particularly Will Fish who is on loan from Manchester United.

“No one goes out to be lazy but fatigue makes cowards of us all,” said Johnson. “I thought for the third goal Will Fish could’ve got back quicker. I looked at the GPS because I’m psychotic like that and he ran at 82 per cent of his maximum. So I asked him if a lion had been behind him, how much of his maximum would he have gone? He said 103 per cent, which I thought was quite funny.”

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – no other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Apart from that, Donald Trump was gutted to see the States knocked out on penalties by the Swedes, especially sad that Megan Rapinoe missed her effort.

“I’ve missed the opportunity to work with a coach of that level.”

New Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez paying tribute to Mauricio Pochettino, and in the process being quite rude about the boss he’s just left, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi

“We have to score a goal.”

Sean Dyche pinpointing what Everton need to do this season if the campaign is to improve after Saturday’s defeat to Fulham.