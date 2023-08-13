Roberto Mancini resigns as manager of Italy

Roberto Mancini has resigned as Italy head coach, with a new national team boss set to be announced in the next few days.

The 58-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss took charge of the Azzurri in May 2018 and led the side to 2020 European Championship glory at the expense of final hosts England at Wembley in July 2021.

However, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup – a second straight absence from the tournament for the four-time world champions – and could only manage two third-placed finishes in the Nations League under Mancini.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Mancini had informed them of his decision to step down “late on Saturday evening”.

READ MORE

A statement read: “Taking into account the important commitments of Euro 2024 qualifiers (on September 10 and 12 against North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days.”

Italy’s other qualifying opponents are Malta and England, against whom they suffered a 2-1 home defeat in Naples in March. Under their as-yet-unnamed new boss, the Azzurri are scheduled to face England at Wembley on October 17.

Among the names linked with the position in the Italian media since Mancini’s departure was confirmed are former Italy and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte – out of work since leaving Tottenham back in March – and Luciano Spalletti, who left Napoli at the end of the 2022-23 season after guiding the club to the Serie A title.