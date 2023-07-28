League of Ireland previews: Bottom-placed UCD up against it in clash with Bohemians

UCD manager Andy Myler: 'We’ll keep plugging away in the league right to the last day.' Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Though 14 points adrift at the foot of the Premier Division table and, barring a miracle, staring relegation in the face, UCD manager Andy Myler says his players remain unbowed.

Last week’s 3-2 win over First Division Cobh Ramblers in the FAI Cup marked only their third victory of a trying season.

On Friday night UCD travel to Dalymount Park to take on Bohemians hoping to stem the flow of three heavy league defeats in which they shipped 14 goals.

“It was a good confidence boost for us as wins are hard to come by, so you’ll take them wherever,” said Myler of beating Cobh.

READ MORE

“You could be worried about confidence and belief, but I think we showed enough of that on the night to know we are in the right place mentally as well.

“We’ll keep plugging away in the league right to the last day. Even if we are to go down we’ve to make sure that we carry ourselves properly.”

Fresh from avenging last year’s cup exit to north Dublin rivals Shelbourne, Bohemians, who led the table for 12 weeks during the first half of the campaign, will also want to refocus on the league having won just twice in 10 games since being toppled by arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers in early May.

Having had to come from behind to beat them 2-1 at home last March, while subsequently being held to a 1-1 draw at the UCD Bowl, Bohemians manager Declan Devine is mindful of the threat Friday night’s opponents pose. A win for Bohemians would edge them to within a point of third-placed Derry City.

“Listen, UCD have caused us problems this season,” warned Devine. “In Dalymount, they took the lead and should have been two ahead before we got a grip of the game.

“We dropped points in Belfield too, so we know we need 100 per cent focus from the start. Last week is in the past, nobody is thinking about anything other than UCD. We need a high-level performance, nothing less.”

Though they continue without reserve goalkeeper Luke Dennison and striker Dean Williams, while defender Krystian Nowak is a doubt, winger Danny Grant is pushing to feature for the first time since rejoining from Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic striker Eoin Doyle has announced his retirement from football, citing personal reasons.

The 35-year-old returned to play in the League of Ireland when signing for St Patrick’s at the start of last season.

In a career spanning more than 15 years he played with 12 different clubs in Ireland, Scotland and England, scoring over 200 goals in more than 600 senior appearances.

Friday’s fixtures (7.45)

Premier Division: Bohemians v UCD; Cork City v Shelbourne; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers.

First Division: Athlone Town v Waterford; Galway United v Bray Wanderers; Kerry FC v Finn Harps; Wexford FC v Treaty United.