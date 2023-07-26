Ireland player ratings: How Vera Pauw’s side fared as they were beaten 2-1 by Canada

Courtney Brosnan

A brilliant save from a powerful Jordyn Huitema shot kept Ireland in the game. Mostly composed, she misjudged a cross at the end of the first half but could not do much about either goal conceded. Rating: 7

Áine O’Gorman

A late call-up to the team after Heather Payne pulled up injured and started very brightly with good running and nice passes down the right. Slipped to concede a chance in the first half and some sloppy moments at the start of the second half before she was subbed off. Rating: 6

Louise Quinn

Some injury doubts heading into the game but looked fit and contributed with her usual effectiveness in the air, with one brilliant saving header from Gilles from a corner. Will be disappointed to be part of a defence that conceded twice. Rating: 6

Megan Connolly

The weakest link in the Irish defence, but in fairness to her, she has been selected out of position - usually a midfielder playing in defence, and it showed at times. Slightly unlucky to score the own goal but could have been more alert for the second goal. Some weak clearances. Rating: 4

Niamh Fahey

Ireland’s Niamh Fahey can be very proud of her performance. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s best defender on the day – headers, tackles, interceptions aplenty, she can be very proud of her performance and did her utmost to stop the talented Canadians. Rating: 7

Katie McCabe

An exceptional performance by Ireland’s talismanic captain. Fitting that she scored Ireland’s first goal in a World Cup with a memorable corner. Throughout she showed hard-running, mazy dribbles and workrate on and off the ball. A player of her quality does not deserve to be out of the tournament after two games. Rating: 9

Straight from a corner Katie McCabe gives Ireland the lead against Canada with four minutes gone #wwc2023

📺Watch https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE



📻Listen https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8



📱Follow https://t.co/wLYTuOnlvw pic.twitter.com/PAscA2LWRh — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 26, 2023

Ruesha Littlejohn

A battling performance in the first half off the ball. She made several important tackles and interceptions as Ireland inflicted their game on Canada. Taken off surprisingly early. Rating: 7

Denise O’Sullivan

A good all-round midfield performance in the first half, some nice touches. Got overwhelmed in the second half, like many of her teammates, and couldn’t find a way into threatening areas. Rating: 6

Lucy Quinn

Chosen over Marissa Sheva, she was a big improvement on right wing in the first half, causing havoc in the early stages with one particularly good cross to Carusa almost leading to a goal. Will have been disappointed to have been taken off at half-time. Rating: 7

Sinead Farrelly

Hopefully this won't be the last major tournament for Ireland’s Sinead Farrelly. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Some fantastic touches and ball control in the first half, including a cheeky nutmeg. Superb technically, also contributing off the ball too. A great addition to the team, but at age 33 it will hopefully not be the last tournament for a classy operator. Rating: 7

Kyra Carusa

A menace for the Canadian defence, particularly the highly rated Buchanan, who was taken off at half-time after being run ragged. The battering ram was missed when she was taken off, unfortunately without a goal to complete the performance. Rating: 8

Substitutes

Disappointing overall. Pauw introduced Abbie Larkin for more variety but she failed to spark. Playoff hero Amber Barrett hardly had a sniff up front, Lily Agg, Marissa Sheva and Izzy Atkinson tried hard but did not have the quality to threaten the Canadians. Rating: 5

Manager: Vera Pauw

Good tactics in the first half, wisely setting McCabe further up the pitch to cause damage, while Lucy Quinn was an inspired selection. The second-half subs did not make the impact desired and as Ireland crashed out, fans were left wondering if a similarly more proactive approach would have worked better against Australia. Rating: 6