Ireland defeated but unbowed as they give hosts a scare in Sydney

Mary Fowler of Australia holds off Ruesha Littlejohn of Ireland during the opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It may have finished 1-0 to Australia’s Matildas, but the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts could have done without these bloody-minded Irish women dragging them through the bush on the opening night of this festival of football.

Especially after losing their star striker Sam Kerr. Locals in the 75,784 crowd were visibly shocked as news of the 29-year-old’s calf injury spread around Stadium Australia an hour before kick-off. Kerr, who will earn over €2 million this year, could now miss the entire tournament.

Unmoved, Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland went about attempting to spoil the party in western Sydney or – even better - creating their own reason to celebrate.

But Australia regrouped and eventually cracked Ireland’s hard-working defence eight minutes into the second half. The goal, a penalty by stand-in captain Steph Catley, came after a needless foul by Marissa Sheva.

“Our game plan worked perfectly, and tactically we were very well prepared,” said Pauw. “If you play for the first time at a World Cup and get a penalty against you it is normal that you will be upset. But Marissa is fine, anybody can make that mistake.

“At half-time, I said this is a game that would be decided if one thing goes against you, one mistake.

“But we can play against the best teams in the world. The Olympic champions Canada are next. We do not fear anyone, and these players adapt so quickly.”

Kerr remains the overriding story. She is the face of this tournament. Her grandfather Harry Regan was born in Cork in 1931 before travelling to Australia by ship; her replacement, 20-year-old Manchester City forward Mary Fowler, has a grandfather, Kevin Fowler, who hails from Ballymun.

“It was very unfortunate. Sam is a massive player,” said Fowler. “She means so much to us girls. She means so much to the country.”

The show goes on. Ireland now require a result against Canada next Wednesday in Perth and Nigeria on July 31st in Brisbane to secure a last 16 game, potentially against England.

Earlier yesterday, the World Cup’s opening match went ahead in Auckland despite two people being killed and several others, including a police officer, being injured in a shooting just 5km north of the stadium. In the match itself, New Zealand shocked Norway to win 1-0 at Eden Park.