Australia 1 Ireland 0: How the Irish players rated on their World Cup debut

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was the standout player for her team in their 1-0 defeat to Australia. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA

1 Courtney Brosnan – There was little the Everton goalkeeper could do to stop Steph Catley’s penalty. But she gave confidence to her team by handling with assurance throughout. With ball at feet, however, she could do with going short from time to time. Rating: 6

14 Heather Payne – With Ireland chasing the game in the second half she looked much more at home in the Australian half, but she still made some important tackles in the opening 45 minutes. The Australians targeted her side early on and she coped with it well but still has a lot more in her. Rating: 6

5 Niamh Fahey – A courageous performance by the Galway woman, always putting her body on the line. She was at the heart of an Irish side who were defensively well organised and hard working. She looked to play out from the back at times which was needed, but some of her passes were misplaced in dangerous areas. Rating: 6

4 Louise Quinn – She kept things largely route one when in possession, which did limit the Irish play at times, but Quinn made countless blocks, won important headers, and timed her tackles to perfection. She joined the attack late on and caused problems for the hosts. Rating: 7

Louise Quinn went close with a header in the dying moments of Ireland's World Cup defeat to Australia. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

6 Megan Connolly – Some poor touches and passes aside, Connolly also made some important clearances, looked to lead from the back and sent in some good set pieces. Her last corner in particular almost found its way in only for a last minute flap by the Australian goalkeeper, while her free-kick from the edge of the box was well struck. Rating: 6

11 Katie McCabe – The Irish captain pressed and tackled everything that moved down the Irish left-hand side. Getting under the Australian’s skin she also constantly looked to join the attack. She put Kyra Carusa through in the first half and went very close herself late on. Rating: 8

10 Denise O’Sullivan – Especially in the first half she won the ball back for Ireland on numerous occasions and was often fouled by frustrated Australians. But picked up a soft yellow herself in the opening period. She ballooned a shot after a second-half corner but got little opportunity to attack. Rating: 6

8 Ruesha Littlejohn – She made some nice passes in the opening half and was the one Irish player who looked to calm things down and switch the play. But too often her passes were that bit off and the Irish midfield never got a grip on the game for all their unquestionable effort. Rating: 6

17 Sinead Farrelly – She worked hard particularly in the first 45 minutes. While looking tired, often isolated on the right of midfield, she got an important foot to the ball several times for her team and made a brilliant tackle before playing a lovely back flick to Payne in the first half. Rating: 5

18 Marissa Sheva – The Washington Spirit player worked her socks off, pressing the Australian defence she was then back covering on the left flank time and time again. Her decision making in the final third, however, let her down with several rushed passes, while a clumsy mistake for the penalty was a harsh lesson at this level for her and the team. Rating: 5

20 Kyra Carusa – Another to work themselves to a standstill in a thankless role often up top on her own, she made one brilliant first-half tackle but got caught in two minds and gave the ball away cheaply. Her hold-up play improved in the second half but she lacked composure on the ball, after so often doing so well to secure it. Rating: 5

Subs – Lucy Quinn and Abbie Larkin added energy and some more attacking intent, both doing well to get crosses in and to win several free-kicks. Quinn was fouled on the edge of the box, with Connolly going very close from the resultant free-kick. They will both push for a starting place next time out. Izzy Atkinson came on too in the 87th minute. Rating: 7

Young Abbie Larkin impressed when introduced in Sydney. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Manager – On a historic day for Irish sport Vera Pauw’s team must have sniffed blood when the news emerged that Sam Kerr would not feature. But even without their star player the co-hosts were heavy favourites and Ireland held their own admirably. The team lack much of an attacking plan, but were organised, motivated, and deserving of a draw against the 10th ranked team in the world. Rating: 6