‘Disappointed’ England squad pause Women’s World Cup bonus talks with FA

England have paused discussions with the English Football Association over performance-related bonuses until after the Women’s World Cup but have said in a statement they are disappointed a resolution has not been found.

The squad have been pushing to be receive bonuses, arguing that the announcement that players will receive individual fees set by Fifa for the first time is no reason for them not to be paid by the FA. Those fees start at $30,000 (€26,500) for players who go out in the group stage and rise to $270,000 (€240,000) for the winners.

It is understood the FA regards that money as part of the payout it gets from Fifa for competing in the tournament from which it would normally pay player’s bonuses and that this time an amount for the players has been ring-fenced by Fifa rather than left to the discretion of federations.

The players said in a joint statement that they believed their stance was “key for the growth of women’s football in England” but that they would put talks on hold with their World Cup fixtures starting on Saturday against Haiti.

READ MORE

It is understood there is a feeling within the squad that in not committing more than Fifa’s allocation, the FA has put England on a par with the teams least supported by their federations rather than some of the world’s best, such as US, whose governing body has committed to additional bonuses.

England’s players said: “Last year we presented the FA with concerns relating to our bonus and commercial structures. The hope was that discussions would lead to a solution before the commencement of our World Cup. We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved.

“We view the successful conclusion of these discussions, through player input and a transparent long-term plan, as key for the growth of women’s football in England. With our opening game on the horizon, we Lionesses have decided to pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament.

“We collectively feel a strong sense of responsibility to grow the game. And while our focus now switches fully to the tournament ahead, we believe every tackle, pass and goal will contribute to the work we are committed to doing off the pitch. We look forward to playing for our country this World Cup, with pride, passion and perseverance.”

Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, which has been assisting the players, said the FA was making a “massive mistake” in underestimating the strength of feeling among the players.

He said: “It’s no coincidence that this is a particular issue for nations where there is no proper collective bargaining agreement in place between players and governing bodies ... The PFA’s view has always been that player rights and conditions should be addressed proactively and viewed as a partnership.

“There will always be consequences when players feel they are having to come back issue by issue to push for parity and progress. It doesn’t need to be like this.” – Guardian