World Cup injury scare for Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan as ‘overly physical’ game is abandoned

Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital with a shin injury - the game was abandoned after 20 mins. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Denise O’Sullivan has gone to hospital with an injured shin after an “overly physical” tackle prompted the Ireland manager Vera Pauw to cancel their final World Cup warm-up match with Colombia after just 20 minutes at Meakin Park south of Brisbane.

The FAI cited “overly physical” play by the South Americans when asking referee Caitlin Williams, from Football Queensland, to call time. O’Sullivan was treated on the field by Dr Siobhan Foreman before Irish physio Angela Kenneally went with the 29-year-old midfielder to St Andrew’s Hospital in Spring Hill, Queensland.

Williams showed two yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes before the horror challenge on O’Sullivan.

The Irish media did not witness the incident as they were blocked from entering the fixture by Colombian federation.

The only spectators seen entering Ireland’s training base for the game were children from ‘Football Queensland’ and Irish manager Vera Pauw’s husband, former Netherlands women’s manager Bert van Lingen.

The Fifa official in charge of Ireland’s training base declined to intervene, citing a prior arrangement to play the match behind closed doors. “Both teams must be in agreement before any media can come in,” she explained.

Fifa officials were asked repeatedly to mediate but they insisted the Irish and Colombian associations must be in agreement before allowing reporters to watch the game. There was a number of heated exchanges between officials before the game kicked off.

Seemingly, Colombia manager Nelson Abadía was concerned about his tactics being spread far and wide, despite assurances to the contrary, before they face South Korea in Group H on Tuesday week.

Ironically, the full match must be uploaded to a Fifa video hub for rival teams to analysis. It remains unclear if footage of the incident, that could derail Ireland’s World Cup plans will be made available.

O’Sullivan has 102 caps for her country and is captain of leading American club the North Carolina Courage. Like all her teammates it is set to be her first major tournament. That is now a major doubt.

The FAI released a statement on the game: “The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20th.”

The Ireland squad move to Sydney next Tuesday before their opening tie against hosts Australia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Matildas beat France 1-0 in front of a record 50,629 fans in Melbourne’s. Mary Fowler, who’s father Kevin hails from Ballymun, came off the bench to score the winner.