Lee Carsley’s England beat Spain in Euro under 21 final after Trafford’s penalty heroics

England's players celebrate winning the Uefa European Under-21 Championship final football match between England and Spain. Photograph: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty

England 1 Spain 0

England have won the European Under-21 Championship with a 1-0 victory over Spain in the final in Georgia.

England’s goal was scored by Curtis Jones, who had made contact with Palmer’s set-piece in front of the wall.

Spain captain Abel Ruiz saw a 51st-minute header correctly ruled out for offside as England found themselves under the cosh after the restart.

READ MORE

However, as the clock ticked into the last of six minutes of stoppage time, Eskas was advised to review Colwill’s challenge on Ruiz and awarded a penalty.

Keeper James Trafford dived to his right to keep out Ruiz’s spot-kick and then repelled substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up follow-up to preserve his clean sheet and ensure a 1-0 victory for his side.

The team is managed by former Ireland international Lee Carsley, who has been linked with the Ireland senior job in recent times.