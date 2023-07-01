Shelbourne FC coach suspended for four months after breaching betting regulations

Alan Quinn, a men’s first team coach at Shelbourne FC, has been suspended from all football-related activity for four months after he was found to be in breach of betting regulations.

Quinn was found to be in breach of Section 7.4, Regulation 3 (Betting/Gambling) of the FAI Disciplinary Regulations. The breaches are connected to 18 different League of Ireland matches that were played between August 5th, 2022 and May 5th, 2023.

Sanction was imposed by an Independent Displinary Committee following a personal hearing, the FAI said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The decision may be appealed.