Ruaidhrí Higgins remains confident Derry City have a strong run left in them

Derry's manager Ruaidhrí Higgins believes his side are still capable of going on a strong run in the Premier Division. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

With key players such as captain Patrick McEleney, Will Patching and Michael Duffy expected back fit in the coming weeks, Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins clings to the hope that his side’s title challenge is not yet run.

Monday’s 1-0 defeat at leaders Shamrock Rovers meant that the side expected to push the champions all the way this year slipped seven points behind them.

[ Premier Division table ]

And while they enjoyed plenty of possession at Tallaght Stadium, a stark worry was their lack of end product and penetration as they managed just one shot on target all night.

“It’s definitely an uphill task for us now,” agreed Higgins of his side’s aspirations as Rovers look odds-on for a record-equalling four-in-a-row titles. “There is no doubt about that.

READ MORE

“We’ve 39 points to play for, so we’ll try and pick up as many as we can. If it’s good enough, great.

“We’re not writing ourselves off whatsoever because I know that when we get a wee bit of luck in terms of fitness to key players we can go on an outstanding run. We’re not giving up on anything yet.

“We need to get key personnel fit and on the pitch,” continued Higgins ahead of their trip to face Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday evening.

“Look at the stats. Mark Connolly has started eight league games out of 23; Cameron Dummigan has started six out of 23; Patrick McEleney has started 10 out of 23; Michael Duffy has started 11 out of 23.

“That’s four of the best players in the whole country and I don’t know any team that can deal without their best players.

“Do I feel we’re far off? No, I don’t.”

Derry have signed experienced winger Paul McMullan from Dundee to add to their attacking options, though he’s not available until next week.

Tonight is also too soon for the aforementioned McEleney, Patching and Duffy as Higgins goes with the same squad as used on Monday.

“When you come to a place like [Tallaght Stadium] and you have control and the opposition pinned in, that’s when your Duffys, your Patchings, your McEleneys or your McMullans come to the fore.

“Our play was really encouraging in the first two-thirds of the pitch. But you don’t win games in the first two-thirds of the pitch. You win games in the final third.”

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff must watch from the stand on Friday night having been handed a one-game suspension following their defeat at St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday. Attacking midfielder Matty Smith misses out again along with Brian McManus and Kian Leavy.

Ahead of their visit to Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus continues his rehab following a fractured finger while wingers Trevor Clarke and Neil Farrugia, midfielder Gary O’Neill and defender Lee Grace are also out. Jack Byrne is a doubt, though captain Ronan Finn is back fit.

“Monday’s win was important but nothing is finalised,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “We’ve a seven-point lead. The players have learned to be comfortable with the scenario of being chased.

“If you said to me that at the end of June we’d be seven points clear, I would have taken your hand off.”

Unbeaten in four games since losing to Rovers at the start of the month, fourth-placed Dundalk are without the injured Cameron Elliott and suspended Rayhaan Tulloch, though head coach Stephen O’Donnell has midfielders Keith Ward and Alfie Lewis back in contention.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45)

Premier Division: Cork City v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD; Shelbourne v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

First Division: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Galway United v Kerry FC; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Finn Harps.