Amber Barrett takes opportunity to surely guarantee seat on plane

With one week to go before the squad announcement for the Women’s World Cup, the Irish women’s national team knew the stakes going into Zambia’s game. Particular pressure was on the likes of Leanne Kiernan, returning after injury and who has seen little game-time since Pauw has taken charge.

This was truly a game of two halves, with the pressure of the game evidently getting to players and they seemed unable to settle throughout the first half. Moments of quality play from Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly kept the game competitive initially, but even with it not being the Irish starting team, the difference of 55 spots on the Fifa rankings felt narrower than it should have.

The absence of captain Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan was keenly felt, but the subs in the second half brought a new energy to the game. “We’re very proud of the players” said Vera Pauw post – match, noting the individual pressure they were all under. “It’s phenomenal the players the way they kept going.

However, it was player of the match Amber Barrett who will again be the name that no one can forget with two goals to her name and surely a guaranteed seat on the plane to Brisbane.

“The first-half was difficult, we knew the Zambians would be difficult. We gave them the respect and they deserved to go 1-0 up because they were on top. We resettled and stuck to our gameplan,” said Barrett.

“While Barrett might have been disappointed not to be starting, she made an immediate impact off the bench into the second half when she got Ireland’s first – intentional – goal of the game following a Zambia handball.

She might have felt some pressure, given that it’s been her first goal for club or country since scoring that all-important goal in Hampden Park last year, but throughout the game, she was cool, calm and – in her own words – quietly confident.

Ireland 3-1 Zambia: Amber Barrett claims her second of the night with a wonderfully taken finish.



📺Watch: https://t.co/VyLFd6HQiN



📷Follow: https://t.co/2xlMBGxULw pic.twitter.com/Mx6FPIGrLU — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 22, 2023

“For any striker that’s a long time to go without a goal, but honestly just the relief ... It’s funny though because you put so much pressure to get that chance to score, you just feel so much comes off with it and you suddenly go back and focus on the next task. I have to say a big thank you to Megan Connolly, because it was probably hers to take but she gave me a little nod to say I could take it.”

“We’re running out of things to say about this team, the selflessness of players and everybody wants to score for their country and I’m sure Megan wanted to take it as much as I did but you know the last few months it’s been difficult ... for her to give it to me to put it away, I’m really grateful”.

“There’s a lot of pressure on everyone before the squad is named but there is always a quiet confidence around everybody. We’re all in a good place going into the campaign”.

In Turbine, she’d a similar situation where her first touch of the game was a penalty, but she missed. “And the manager said ‘if you ever come off the pitch, your first touch shouldn’t be to take a penalty’ so shout out to him’”

“I haven’t scored since Scotland and it is a long time coming but Jesus it feels good.”