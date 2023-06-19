Liam Brady to retire from RTÉ punditry duties after 25 years

After 25 years in the studio, Liam Brady will retire from punditry duties on RTÉ following Ireland’s European qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday night.

After his stellar footballing career, Brady is best known for his partnership with the late broadcaster Bill O’Herlihy and panellists Eamon Dunphy and Johnny Giles, with whom he covered a number of major soccer tournaments for RTÉ.

In a statement, Brady said it was “fitting” that his punditry career draw to close after a quarter century.

“I started with the World Cup in 1998 with my great friends Eamon, John and Bill. We had great fun together in between the arguments. There are many highlights, Zidane and France in 1998, Manchester United in 1999 and Liverpool’s miracle in 2005.

“I’m going to miss the guys I played with and then worked with, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton and Jim Beglin. Didi Hamann has become a great friend and the new guys Richard Sadlier, Kevin Doyle, Damien Duff and Shay Given. I will also miss all the presenters who asked the questions and the people behind the scenes.

It was a pleasure to work with them and RTÉ,” he said. “Thanks for the memories.”

Head of sport at RTÉ Declan McBennett paid tribute to Brady following the announcement.

“His later partnership with Eamon Dunphy and Johnny Giles guided so masterfully by Bill O’Herlihy helped define modern sporting punditry with his willingness to forthrightly address issues without fear or favour was indicative of Liam’s personality as a whole.”