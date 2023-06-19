Evan Ferguson ready to switch off after his stellar breakthrough season

Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring - “I think they have been a mad six months ... I’m looking forward to the break, chill out and switch off for a few weeks.” Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A night of goal-scoring firsts at the Aviva for Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston, but also for Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson’s second-half header against Gibraltar was his first senior competitive goal for Ireland, having opened his international account in March’s friendly win over Latvia. But any fussing over which goal meant more and where they all count in the record books can be debated by the fans and anoraks, because Ferguson already has his own order or merit.

“I don’t think it’s more special than the first one, I think the first one is always going to be the first one, you know,” he said.

Monday night’s win over Gibraltar brings an end to a whirlwind season for Ferguson.

“I think they have been a mad six months, they have gone very quickly. I wouldn’t change it, it has been a good six months. I’m looking forward to the break, chill out and switch off for a few weeks.”

If Ferguson’s goal-scoring touch has come early in his international career, Idah has had to endure a much longer wait. Monday night was his 16th senior cap – coming off the bench to finally make his breakthrough in front of goal.

Ireland’s Adam Idah celebrates scoring his side’s third goal with captain James McClean. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“It’s very exciting, it’s been a long time coming, the feeling is amazing,” admitted the Norwich striker.

“Obviously we lost the game last Friday and we needed to get a win against Gibraltar. To score against them in fantastic.

“It’s tough when you haven’t scored and played a lot of games but I’ve spoken to people and the main thing was to stay patient, goals will come. My job is to score goals and that’s probably the toughest part about it, not scoring, I’ve scored tonight so off the mark and now and hopefully try to keep scoring.”

And Idah hopes this victory can act as a platform for Ireland to build an assault on Euro 2024 qualification.

“I think everyone saw it last time we played France, we were outstanding,” he said.

“I know we didn’t win but we showed we can put up a test against these big teams. It’s up to us at the end of the day to finish that. I believe and I think everyone else believes we can go and do it. The next step is to go and show what we are about.”